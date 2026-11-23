Former Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government and founder of Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, on Monday, strongly condemned a series of arson attacks targeting the bank's branches across the country, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and urging people to protect the institution. Yunus said that nearly 100 Grameen Bank branches had been targeted with petrol bombs during November, with the attacks reportedly taking place almost daily and accompanied by "Joy Bangla" slogans.

"Since the beginning of November, Grameen Bank branches have been attacked with petrol bombs almost every day, accompanied by "Joy Bangla" slogans. Nearly 100 branches across the country were attacked in the same way in November alone," he said in a statement on Facebook. Expressing concern over the repeated attacks, Yunus appealed to people who value the bank's work to raise their voices against those responsible and safeguard the institution, which primarily serves women from economically weaker sections.

"I appeal to all who value that work to raise their voices against the perpetrators. We must protect Grameen Bank, the bank of the poor women," he added. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The incidents come amid reported tensions between Grameen Bank and supporters of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following developments during Yunus's tenure as Chief Adviser of the interim government. During his tenure, the house of Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhaka was demolished using bulldozers, following which tensions were reported between Grameen Bank and supporters of Hasina.

In a separate incident, Yunus's ancestral home in Chattogram was recently set on fire. However, the identity of those responsible for that attack also remains unclear. The repeated attacks on Grameen Bank branches have raised concerns over the safety of the institution and its operations, with Yunus calling for swift action against those responsible. (ANI)