Cyprien ​Sarrazin is set ​to make ‌his World ​Cup comeback nearly two years after a severe ‌crash in Bormio, Italy, having been named on Monday to the France team for ‌Saturday's super-G at Copper Mountain. The 32-year-old, ‌a five-times World Cup race winner, has not competed since he crashed while training for ⁠the ​downhill ⁠in Bormio in December 2024.

Sarrazin had surgery to ⁠drain a bleed in the brain and ​also suffered injuries to his foot and ⁠knee. The Frenchman had his best World Cup ⁠season ​in 2023-24, securing four wins including a downhill in Bormio, two in ⁠Kitzbuehel and a super-G in Wengen.

He returned ⁠to ⁠skiing in December 2025 and resumed formal training in April.