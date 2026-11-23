Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Canadiens acquire F Dylan Larkin from Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings dealt Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, ending a five-month saga involving the decade-long face of the franchise. Detroit sent Larkin, who was suspended by the club ​without pay on Oct. 29, along with a second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2027 to Montreal in exchange for center Kirby Dach, goalie Samuel Montembeault, college prospect Michael ​Hage, first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, a second- round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Tennis-Alcaraz charges past world ‌number one Zverev ​to clinch ATP Finals title

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz powered past world number one Alexander Zverev 6-2 7-6(7) on Sunday to win his maiden ATP Finals title. The Spaniard, who came back at the US Open after a four-month break due to a wrist injury, saved three set points in the tiebreak before completing his 14th consecutive victory and ending the year with a third straight title, having also triumphed in Vienna and Paris.

Top 25 roundup: No. 24 Nebraska beats Butler on last-second shot

Cale Jacobsen banked in a shot with 0.4 seconds left to give No. 24 Nebraska a 76-74 win over Butler Sunday afternoon in Chicago. ‌The Cornhuskers (6-0) extended their school-record win streak against regular- season nonconference opponents to 30, with three of those victories this season coming at neutral sites.

Tennis-Davis Cup takes centre stage as long season reaches finale

As another season draws to a close, the Davis Cup retains a unique appeal by giving players the chance to compete for something greater than themselves, World Tennis CEO Ross Hutchins told Reuters on Monday. The 126-year-old team competition will bring the curtain down on an 11-month season with the Final 8 in Bologna, Italy this week, where Hutchins said excitement among players, teams and fans was palpable ahead of Sunday's final.

Motorcycling-Marquez says he's just 'one of the greatest' after eighth MotoGP title

Marc Marquez has matched Italian great Giacomo Agostini's record of eight MotoGP titles, but the Ducati rider stopped short of calling himself the greatest racer to do it. Marquez completed a remarkable comeback to wrap up the 2026 championship at ‌the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, after which Agostini presented him with a golden helmet, while a shadow of a goat was projected on the screen behind them, a nod to the greatest of all time, or GOAT, label.

NHL roundup: Jake Oettinger earns 5th shutout of season as Stars top Penguins

Jake Oettinger made 33 saves for the Dallas Stars in a 1-0 win against the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins ‌on Sunday afternoon. It's a league-leading fifth shutout in 18 starts for Oettinger this season, which ties his career high set over 61 starts in the 2022-23 season. Oettinger has 21 shutouts in his seven-year NHL career.

Georgia, Utah, Notre Dame remain 1-2-3; Big Ten out of AP top 5

While Georgia, Utah and Notre Dame all won Saturday to maintain the top three spots in the Associated Press Top 25, Big Ten upsets left the conference without a team in the top five for the first time since 2021. Georgia received 56 of the 69 first-place votes, while Utah -- the lone unbeaten team in the FBS -- received 12 and Notre Dame earned one.

Blackhawks D Wyatt Kaiser suspended 3 games for illegal check vs. Flames

Chicago defenseman Wyatt Kaiser has been suspended for three games without pay for an illegal check to the head of the Calgary Flames' Martin Pospisil during the Blackhawks' 4-3 overtime road win on Saturday. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension on Sunday, with Kaiser forfeiting $26,288.67 under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and based on his ⁠average annual salary. The money ​goes to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

NBA roundup: Josh Hart's triple-double leads surging Knicks past Pacers

Josh Hart recorded a ⁠triple-double Sunday night for the host New York Knicks, who continued surging with a 113-106 win over the Indiana Pacers. Hart finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the 18th triple- double of his Knicks tenure, which ties him with the late Michael Ray Richardson for the second-most triple doubles in franchise history. Walt Frazier, a longtime broadcaster for the club, holds the team record with 23 triple-doubles.

TCU fires coach Sonny Dykes after five seasons

TCU announced Sunday that it fired Sonny Dykes, who coached the Horned ⁠Frogs to their first appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship in January 2023. Dykes signed a multiyear contract extension in April, and ESPN reported that TCU will owe him more than $20 million. The university named defensive coordinator Andy Avalos interim head coach.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins 'crazy, surreal' Las Vegas race

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a crazy, slipstreaming Las Vegas Grand Prix for the third time in four years on Saturday, while Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers late on and finished ninth. In ​a race of 35 lead changes over 50 laps, and drivers nose-to-tail under the floodlights in a non-stop battle with track advantage swinging back and forth like a yo-yo, McLaren's 2025 champion Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri finished second and third behind the polesitter.

NFL injury roundup: Chargers' Justin Herbert in concussion protocol

Amid a lost season, the Los Angeles Chargers took another blow Sunday when ⁠Justin Herbert entered NFL concussion protocol after a 27-24 loss to the visiting New York Jets. Herbert played the entire game for Los Angeles, but a member of the Chargers' public relations team announced postgame that Herbert would not be available to the media because he had entered the protocol.

NFL roundup: Lions, Bears improve to 8-2 ahead of Turkey Day tilt

Jahmyr Gibbs, the NFL's leading rusher, ran for two touchdowns as the host Detroit Lions extended their winning streak to six games with a 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. ⁠Gibbs rushed ​for 98 yards on 23 carries and caught four passes for 20 yards. Jared Goff passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yard strike to Jameson Williams, as the Lions (8-2) kept pace with the Chicago Bears in the NFC North heading into their Thanksgiving Day clash in Detroit.

Russia's sports comeback hits a European wall

Russia’s return to international sport after being excluded over its invasion of Ukraine is facing mounting opposition in Europe, drawing the world’s biggest sports organisations into a legal quagmire. The International Olympic Committee barred Russia from Olympic and international competitions following Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but in July this year it lifted the suspension, and several sports federations are now allowing Russians to compete.

Soccer-US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Jamaica awarded 2031 Women's World Cup, UK to host 2035 edition

FIFA approved the joint bid from the United States, Mexico, Costa ⁠Rica and Jamaica to host the 2031 Women's World Cup at the governing body's Extraordinary Congress on Monday, where England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales were confirmed as hosts of the 2035 tournament. Both bids were unopposed and voted by acclamation, with FIFA limiting hosting eligibility for the 2031 tournament to member associations from Africa and CONCACAF, and the 2035 edition to associations from Africa and Europe.

Tennis-Sinner to ⁠undergo knee surgery, Italian media reported

Five-times Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner will undergo surgery on a persistent knee injury in Finland ⁠this week, Italian media reported on Monday, casting doubt over his participation in the Australian Open. The 25-year-old has not played since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July.

Bam Adebayo posts triple-double, Heat roll over Thunder

Bam Adebayo posted a triple-double with 24 points, a season-best 15 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists as the host Miami Heat won their seventh straight game, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 123-113 on Sunday night. The game lacked its anticipated star-power as Miami's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -- both of them two-time NBA MVPs -- sat out their first game of the season. Antetokounmpo has a groin injury. Gilgeous-Alexander ‌has a sore neck and back.

Golf-Leishman, Herbert have no regrets about joining LIV despite ‌tour's collapse

Australian golfers Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert said on Monday they had no regrets about joining LIV Golf despite the collapse of the breakaway tour. LIV, which shook up the golf world with its launch ​in 2022, said this month it would begin winding down operations after losing key players and funding.