Energy-efficiency measures have saved the European ​Union around €120 billion ($132 billion) in gas ​and oil import costs since Russia ‌invaded ​Ukraine in 2022, the European Commission said on Monday, arguing energy savings must go hand-in-hand with electrification as the bloc transitions away ‌from fossil fuels.

The savings estimate, covering the period from February 2022 to mid-2026, reflects the impact of measures introduced between 2015 and 2021, Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told Reuters. The Commission presented ‌its Electrification Action Plan for Europe in July, aiming to raise electricity's share of ‌final energy consumption to 46% by 2040 from around 23% today. Greater electrification could help reduce fossil-fuel dependence, lower energy costs and improve Europe's competitiveness, it argued.

Last week, however, environmental groups warned that delays to the planned ⁠EU energy-efficiency ​and energy-labelling rules could ⁠undermine the bloc's strategy, and electrification alone would not be enough to meet the EU's climate and energy ⁠goals. While Itkonen did not provide any updates on the timing of upcoming proposals, she said energy ​efficiency played an important role. "First of all, to reduce the overall energy demand while ⁠providing same or more energy services. Second, it contributes to security of energy supply."

Efficiency measures complemented policies aimed ⁠at increasing ​clean electricity use and replacing fossil-fuel equipment with renewable-energy technologies such as heat pumps, the Commission added. Legislation including the Energy Efficiency Directive, Energy Performance of Buildings Directive and Renewable ⁠Energy Directive supported both greater electrification and lower overall energy consumption, it said.

Energy-efficiency measures saved an ⁠estimated 195 million metric ⁠tons of oil equivalent between 2005 and 2024, roughly equal to the combined gross inland energy consumption of Italy and Belgium in 2024, ‌according to ‌the Commission. ($1 = 0.9103 euros)