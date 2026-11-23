Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday said strengthening people-to-people ties through sporting cooperation was a key focus of discussions during Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah's visit to India, with cricket emerging as a prominent topic of discussion. He highlighted Shah's keen interest in promoting sports as a means of youth empowerment, adding that the Indian Prime Minister also supported the proposal to expand sporting cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

Misri also said both sides would explore ways to deepen sporting exchanges not only in cricket but also across several other disciplines, using sports as a bridge to strengthen people-to-people connections. "Special emphasis was given to further strengthening people-to-people ties. Cricket took up a lot of time during the discussion. Prime Minister Balen Shah is obviously very passionate about promoting sports and, in a sense, empowering the youth through sports. And this is something that was echoed in full by the Prime Minister himself, and he joined his voice to this aspiration of the Prime Minister of Nepal on intensifying sporting contacts between the two countries and seeing how sport could be used as yet another bridge between the two countries. We'll see how to strengthen sporting linkages not just in cricket but in several other disciplines as well," Misri told the reporters.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees to support Nepal's post-flood reconstruction and long-term development, welcoming Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah on his first bilateral visit to India after assuming office. Delivering his press statement, PM Modi expressed condolences over the loss of life in the severe floods that struck Nepal in August and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to standing by Kathmandu in difficult times.

"We express our deep condolences for the loss of lives caused by the severe floods in Nepal in August. And today, to provide new strength to Nepal's reconstruction and long-term development, we announce a Development Cooperation Package of 24,000 crore Nepali rupees," PM Modi said. (ANI)