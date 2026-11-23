A Fast Track Special Court for Trial and Disposal of Rape and POCSO Act Cases at Rajendranagar has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2022 POCSO case involving the sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 and awarded compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victim.

According to the information shared by S Srinivas, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Zone, the incident came to light on March 10, 2022, when the mother of the minor boy lodged a complaint with the Mailardevpally Police. She alleged that on the night of March 9, 2022, while her son was playing near a video game shop in Teegalkunta, a neighbour lured the child with money and took him to an isolated location near a compound wall at Diamond Hills, Mailardevpally, where the assault took place.

Further investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly committed a similar offence against the child a month earlier at Shaik Pahad and had threatened him with dire consequences if he disclosed the incidents. Following the registration of the case, the investigation was initially conducted by the then Mailardevpally Inspector of Police, K Narasimha. Subsequently, B Gangadhar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Division, took up the investigation and filed the charge sheet.

After completion of the trial, the Fast Track Special Court found the accused guilty and, on November 23, 2026, sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 21,000. The court further directed that compensation of Rs 3 lakh be awarded to the victim.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar Zone, appreciated the efforts of Special Public Prosecutor B Venkateshwar Reddy, the investigating officers, the present Mailardevpally Station House Officer, court duty personnel, summons staff, liaison officer and Bharosa Legal Officer for their dedicated efforts in securing the conviction. (ANI)