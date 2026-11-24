US President Donald Trump said ​on Monday he had ordered the ​US Army to pause detonation ‌of a deteriorating ​stockpile of toxic lead azide in Iowa this week.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was ordering ‌the Army to pause the operation until a federal court, which issued a temporary stay halting the detonation on Thursday, could rule on the matter. The Army said last week it ‌would detonate 68 barrels, or nearly 10,000 pounds (4,500 kilograms) of degraded lead azide, an explosive ‌chemical used in military munitions, at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on November 20. But after public outcry, the Army postponed the blast.

Trump wrote that his decision was subject to governor-elect Rob Sand agreeing to ⁠the ​operation. Sand, who had ⁠posted on X over the weekend that "no good options exist" to the detonation plan, did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment to Trump's order on Monday. The US Environmental Protection Agency said the ​compound has become dangerously unstable, posing the risk of an uncontrolled explosion and making ⁠moving the material risky. In a court filing late on Saturday, the Justice Department said a controlled detonation ⁠was ​necessary "to protect the public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion."

The US Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing ⁠the Army's environmental permit on Thursday after environmental groups sued to halt the operation. On Saturday the ⁠EPA said there ⁠is an immediate risk that the lead azide would explode because temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 1 degrees Celsius) ‌in Iowa this ‌week.