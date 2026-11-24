A ​Russian attack ‌killed 2 ​people and injured 22 more, including 2 children, in ‌Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia overnight, Ivan Fedorov, co-head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, said on Telegram on ‌Tuesday.

His Telegram account showed pictures of ‌a damaged apartment building with the windows blown out and rubble spread around. Earlier, Mykhailo Semikin, the regional ⁠governor, ​said people ⁠might be trapped under rubble after Russia struck ⁠the city, damaging apartments, private buildings, transport infrastructure and ​cars.

Russia's Interfax news agency, quoting the country's ⁠defence ministry, said on Tuesday the Russian military hit ⁠drone ​control sites, Starlink satellite terminals and other military assets in Ukraine's Sumy region, ⁠also killing servicemen. Reuters could not independently confirm the ⁠report. ⁠Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.