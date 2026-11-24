​Indonesian police have charged a former police ‌chief with ​treason after an investigation into alleged illegal wiretapping widened to activities authorities claim were aimed at undermining public trust in President Prabowo Subianto's government, a senior official said.

The ‌charges followed accusations that officials were involved in the widespread and unauthorised wiretapping of phones belonging to Prabowo as well as government officials, activists and journalists. Six officials have now been named as suspects, the chief of the police's criminal investigation unit, ‌Asep Safrudin, said late on Monday, including former police chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, known as a political ally ‌of Prabowo's predecessor Joko Widodo. He is unrelated to President Prabowo.

"The suspects allegedly agreed to, prepared for, and initiated treason with the motive of maintaining the position of the police chief... by lowering the people's trust in the government of President Prabowo Subianto," Asep said. Treason charges are ⁠rare ​in Indonesia and carry the ⁠maximum penalty of death, Indonesian law stipulates.

Arrested earlier this month, Listyo allegedly ordered and received wiretap reports from the other suspects, Asep said. Asep ⁠said authorities also seized 20 "One Piece" flags, symbols that have appeared at anti-government demonstrations in Indonesia. They raided 14 locations, Asep added.

A ​flag containing "One Piece" character Monkey D. Luffy was unfurled by authorities during the press conference, although the text ⁠said "One Peace", according to a video from news outlet Kompas. Asep said authorities are probing whether the suspects were involved in "exploiting" the mass demonstrations.

The other ⁠suspects, ​all of whom Asep referred to by their initials, are alleged to have committed acts such as mobilising the demonstrations and creating social media content that disparaged the police, Asep said. Two of the suspects were dishonourably ⁠discharged from the police in separate ethics hearings earlier this month. Listyo will be the subject of an ethics hearing ⁠on Thursday, police spokesperson Trunoyudo ⁠Wisnu Andiko said on Tuesday.

Reuters could not immediately contact the suspects. Presidential spokesperson Prasetyo Hadi also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The allegations against Listyo have ‌fuelled speculation about ‌tensions between Prabowo and his predecessor Widodo.