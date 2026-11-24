Germany's Volkswagen begins wage talks with its powerful labour representatives ‌on Tuesday against a backdrop of protests and threatened strikes over the automaker's plans to ramp up job cuts and slash costs. Intensifying competition from China, billions of euros in annual tariff costs and rapid technological change ‌have put the world's No.2 carmaker under pressure to overhaul its global business, with 100,000 layoffs planned.

Volkswagen's ‌plants in Germany have been a focus of the restructuring, with four slated for possible closure early next decade and the group's 120,000 German workers told that domestic production has become too expensive. The first round of talks takes place in ⁠the northern ​German town of Emden, home ⁠to one of the factories fighting for survival, where several hundred workers are expected to demonstrate before representatives of the IG ⁠Metall union and the carmaker's works council meet with Volkswagen management.

Volkswagen wants to freeze German workers' pay in ​2027 and 2028, while cutting a range of benefits. It is also seeking concessions to the ⁠union's hard-won 35-hour week, asking staff to work longer on the same pay when needed. There is tense debate in Germany over ⁠the ​competitiveness of domestic automaking, with sector-wide strikes already under way.

Strikes could begin from January 1 at Volkswagen as its union says the renewed restructuring push puts the automaker in violation of a ⁠landmark late-2024 restructuring deal. This included 35,000 layoffs in return for certain employment and investment guarantees.

Since then, Volkswagen's ⁠China sales, which long ⁠helped offset high German production costs, have slumped further and its core operating margin is seen at no more than 1% this year, down from 5.9% ‌in 2024 when ‌the first deal was struck.