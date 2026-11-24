Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar interacted with members of the Kannada community and their families during his journey from Nagoya to Osaka on Japan's Shinkansen bullet train, according to the Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Shivakumar had a warm interaction with Kannadigas at the station, where he exchanged greetings and heard about their experiences of living in Japan.

The interaction provided an opportunity for the Chief Minister to connect with members of the Kannada community residing in Japan and their families. The CMO also highlighted the insights gained during Shivakumar's journey on the Shinkansen, particularly Japan's organised high-speed rail network, seamless connectivity and efficient transport infrastructure.

According to the CMO, the experience offered valuable insights as Karnataka continues its efforts to strengthen urban mobility and public transport systems in the state. The journey from Nagoya to Osaka also provided an opportunity to observe Japan's transport infrastructure and its approach to connectivity, which could offer useful learnings for Karnataka's ongoing focus on improving public transportation.

Shivakumar is currently in Japan as part of his visit to explore opportunities for cooperation and understand infrastructure and development models that could be relevant to Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is leading a high-level state government delegation in Japan from November 23 to 25 to explore investment opportunities and study Japan's urban development practices, with engagements scheduled across Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo.

The visit is focusing on two key areas: strengthening Japanese investments in Karnataka through industry meetings and understanding Japan's urban planning and infrastructure practices through site visits organised with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Shivakumar is accompanied by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, who will lead industry engagements and anchor the state's investment outreach in Japan and the Republic of Korea. (ANI)