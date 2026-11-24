VMPL New Delhi [India], November 24: Gurdip Dev Bath, an established philanthropist and the first High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India, received special recognition at the BAMFA 2026, held in Mayfair, London.

The BritAsia Music & Film Awards (BAMFA) 2026 recognised Punjabi individuals whose achievements and contributions have impacted more than the entertainment industry. Gurdip Dev Bath was honoured for his philanthropic efforts, humanitarian contributions and longstanding commitment to public service. The recognition adds to his distinguished record of international honours, including the highest national honour conferred by the President of Barbados for his humanitarian assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. In recognition of this contribution, the then President of Barbados, Her Excellency Dame Sandra Mason, conferred the Honorary Order of the Republic, one of the country's distinguished national honours, on him during a ceremony at State House in Bridgetown on 26 June 2023.

The national recognition marked an important milestone in his philanthropic journey. Gurdip Dev Bath also holds the distinguished honorific title of "Sir", a prefix traditionally awarded in recognition of exceptional contributions to public service, philanthropy and other fields of achievement. Notably, in February 202, when countries worldwide faced unprecedented challenges in securing COVID-19 vaccines, Gurdip Dev Bath played an instrumental role in facilitating the transportation of 100,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India to Barbados.

His intervention came at a critical moment for the Caribbean nation, helping several Eastern Caribbean nations with their national vaccination programmes and strengthening their response to the global public health emergency. His involvement in initiatives supporting vulnerable communities reflects a commitment to public welfare that has remained central to his professional and personal endeavours.

Alongside his philanthropic work, Gurdip Dev Bath has assumed an increasingly prominent role in international diplomacy. He currently serves as the first High Commissioner of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India, representing the Caribbean federation and helping strengthen diplomatic and bilateral relations between the two nations. He formally presented his Letters of Credence to the President of India, Shrimati Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on 29 May 2025. His appointment marked an important development in relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and India, coinciding with the establishment of the federation's first resident diplomatic mission in the country.

In his diplomatic capacity, Gurdip Dev Bath continues to promote cooperation and engagement between the two countries, with an emphasis on strengthening international partnerships and advancing shared opportunities. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)