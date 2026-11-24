MSCI on Tuesday said there had been no change to its proposal to reclassify Indonesia's market status, rejecting a media report that ‌suggested its CEO Henry Fernandez had conveyed willingness to consider alternatives during talks with President Prabowo Subianto.

The global index provider said the consultation launched on October 15 to assess a proposal to reclassify Indonesia from an "emerging" to a "standalone" ‌status remained ongoing, and that it was engaging with market participants and other stakeholders. The clarification is significant ‌because any downgrade to "standalone" status would eject Indonesian stocks from MSCI indexes tracked by billions of dollars in passive funds, potentially triggering sizeable outflows and dealing another blow to a market already under pressure.

The statement followed a report on Monday that said Fernandez had conveyed ⁠a willingness ​to consider alternatives to the ⁠proposed downgrade during talks with Prabowo. MSCI did not specify which report it was referring to, but said the assertion that Fernandez ⁠had signalled openness to alternatives was incorrect.

The consultation period will remain open until April 30, with a decision on Indonesia's market ​classification expected on or before June 30, it added. "MSCI does not disclose the specific participants in our consultation ⁠meetings or the details of these discussions," it said.

"MSCI's market classification decisions are made independently following our established methodology, consultation and governance processes." MSCI's ⁠shock ​warning in October was a wake-up call for Indonesia as the index provider laid out plans to remove it from a suite of indexes tracked by funds, a change in tack from its previous threat of ⁠downgrade to "frontier" status.

Indonesia's benchmark equity index was last trading 0.3% higher on Tuesday, but remains nearly 10% below ⁠levels prior to the MSCI ⁠warning last month. The index has lost more than 40% since MSCI launched a review in late January and froze its indexes, citing concerns over ownership transparency and ‌trading behaviour.