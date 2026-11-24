A United Nations human rights expert has called on Pakistan to take urgent action to address reports of inhumane and undignified prison conditions for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, warning that his treatment could amount to torture or other cruel and degrading practices. According to a statement from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Alice Jill Edwards, the UN Special Rapporteur on torture, urged Islamabad to ensure that the 72-year-old former leader's detention aligns with international legal standards, the OHCHR statement noted.

“I call on Pakistani authorities to ensure that Khan’s conditions of detention fully comply with international norms and standards,” Edwards said, according to the OHCHR. Highlighting his treatment since being moved to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on September 26, 2023, Edwards pointed to reports that Khan has been kept in prolonged solitary confinement, locked in his cell for 23 hours a day with severely limited contact with the outside world.

“Since his transfer to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi on 26 September 2023, Imran Khan has reportedly been held for excessive periods in solitary confinement, confined for 23 hours a day in his cell, and with highly restricted access to the outside world,” she said, per the OHCHR. “His cell is reportedly under constant camera surveillance.” The Special Rapporteur emphasised that international human rights law prohibits prolonged or indefinite solitary confinement, noting that isolation lasting beyond 15 days constitutes psychological torture, according to the OHCHR.

“Khan’s solitary confinement should be lifted without delay. Not only is it an unlawful measure, but extended isolation can also bring about very harmful consequences for his physical and mental health,” Edwards stated. According to information received by the UN expert, Khan is barred from outdoor exercise, prohibited from interacting with fellow prisoners, and prevented from attending communal prayers, the OHCHR reported. In addition, court-authorised meetings with his relatives, legal team, and other visitors are routinely cut short or disrupted.

The OHCHR statement also detailed severe physical conditions inside Khan's small cell, which reportedly lacks proper ventilation and natural light. Extreme seasonal temperatures and poor airflow have allegedly resulted in foul odours and insect infestations, leading to reports that Khan has experienced nausea, vomiting, and significant weight loss. “Anyone deprived of liberty must be treated with humanity and dignity,” Edwards said, according to the OHCHR. “Detention conditions must reflect the individual’s age and health situation, including appropriate sleeping arrangements, climatic protection, adequate space, lighting, heating, and ventilation.”

Noting that Khan suffers from major underlying medical conditions—including a severe spinal injury sustained in a 2013 accident and gunshot wounds from a 2022 assassination attempt—Edwards raised alarm over his access to healthcare. “Khan has reportedly been denied adequate medical attention,” she said, per the OHCHR. “I urge the authorities to allow a visit by his personal physicians.”

The OHCHR added that the Special Rapporteur has formally raised concerns regarding Khan's treatment with the Pakistani government and will continue to monitor the situation. Earlier on Friday, UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk also called for the immediate release of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as concerns over his deteriorating health mount.

In an interview to Christiane Amanpour on CNN, Turk said, “I call for Imran Khan’s release. I call for his proper treatment, and I actually call for de-escalation. We need to diffuse the political tensions that are around this case, which means that a confidence-building measure between the opposition and the government could be his immediate release.” On November 16, Imran Khan issued an urgent open letter from Adiala Jail to the country’s top judges, pleading for immediate medical treatment and the enforcement of unimplemented court orders. He said that he faces a potentially fatal medical emergency and that his wife risks permanent blindness behind bars.

The former premier accused jail authorities of holding him in "torturous solitary confinement for up to twenty-two hours a day" since December 20, 2025, the day a verdict was announced in the Toshakhana (Bvlgari) case, cutting him off from family visits, phone calls with his sons, reading materials, and legal counsel. (ANI)