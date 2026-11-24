Describing Gaza as a "toxic wasteland" following Israel's extensive military operations, international humanitarian organisation Oxfam has called for an independent, field-based environmental assessment to determine the scale of contamination and its potential long-term consequences for Palestinians. In a new report published in collaboration with the UK-based Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS), Oxfam warned that the extensive use of explosive and incendiary weapons by the Israeli military has left Gaza's air, soil and water exposed to widespread contamination, threatening human health and survival for years and potentially decades.

Titled 'Environmental War Crimes', the report examines the environmental consequences of Israel's military operations in the Palestinian territory, highlighting the widespread destruction of environmental resources and essential infrastructure. According to Oxfam, the scale and intensity of the Israeli military offensive have affected approximately 78 per cent of Gaza's land area, while its spatial analysis identified indicators of potential contamination across more than 99 per cent of the territory.

The report draws on satellite-derived data, remote sensing analysis and geolocated conflict incident databases to map contamination risks across Gaza. It also uses scientific and legal literature to assess potential exposure pathways, health consequences and the legal implications of environmental destruction. Oxfam said the available evidence was already sufficient to conclude that contamination across Gaza was widespread, severe and consequential, although a comprehensive field-based investigation would be necessary to establish the precise nature and concentration of pollutants.

The organisation warned that the destruction and contamination of environmental resources could expose Palestinians to serious health risks, with consequences extending well beyond the immediate period of hostilities. It also raised concerns over the implications of environmental destruction under international humanitarian law (IHL), international human rights law (IHRL) and occupation law.

With international attention increasingly shifting towards the reconstruction of Gaza, Oxfam stressed that environmental recovery must not be treated as an afterthought but should be undertaken alongside rebuilding efforts. The organisation called for a full, independent and field-based Post-Conflict Environmental Assessment to establish what contaminants are present, where they are located and at what concentrations.

Such an assessment, it said, would help determine the risks posed to people and the environment, identify contaminated areas and establish the measures required for remediation and long-term recovery. However, Oxfam highlighted that the absence of an independent field-based assessment was a direct consequence of Israel's continued refusal to allow independent access to Gaza.

The organisation called on Israel to end its military assault and siege of Gaza and permit unrestricted access for humanitarian assistance, environmental assessments and essential equipment required for recovery. Oxfam further emphasised that reconstruction must be owned and led by Palestinians themselves and should be rights-based, reparations-oriented and rooted in accountability.

It maintained that international funding for rebuilding Gaza could not replace Israel's obligation to provide reparations for harm caused by what the organisation described as unlawful acts. The environmental concerns emerge amid continuing hostilities and the destruction of essential civilian infrastructure across the Palestinian territory.

Earlier, on November 18, at least six people, including a healthcare worker, patients and their companions, were killed and 27 others injured in an Israeli strike targeting the surgical department of Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Gaza Health Ministry. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed the casualties and said the hospital's surgical department had sustained extensive damage. Other sections, including surgical theatres, the recovery unit and intensive care unit, were also reportedly affected.

The WHO chief said the organisation had documented 1,056 attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza since October 2023, resulting in 1,010 deaths and 1,725 injuries. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF), however, said the strike targeted Hamas military operatives allegedly operating from within the Nasser Hospital compound, including a senior commander of the group's Khan Younis Brigade.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office has maintained that Hamas must disarm and Gaza must be demilitarised before reconstruction can begin under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan. Israel has also highlighted its winterisation assistance and the entry of humanitarian supplies into the territory. The conflict escalated on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched attacks on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking approximately 250 hostages, according to Israeli figures. Israel subsequently launched a large-scale military offensive in Gaza, declaring the destruction of Hamas and the return of hostages among its objectives.

Oxfam warned that the environmental consequences of the conflict could persist long after the end of active hostilities, making independent assessment and environmental rehabilitation essential components of any future reconstruction programme. The organisation stressed that without identifying and addressing contamination risks, rebuilding Gaza could leave Palestinians exposed to environmental hazards for generations. (ANI)