The stunning return of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang brought ‌a ​sigh of relief from investors in the battered AI trade, one worth trillions of dollars, as some took it as a cue that the AI boom and the man in the middle of it were too big to fail. Huang's reinstatement atop the semiconductor giant halted a slide in technology shares that had sent the benchmark S&P 500 into a ‌correction, though there was also some caution that his second coming may raise new risks for the company and industry.

The abrupt reversal by Nvidia's board came after Huang's departure earlier this month, following revelations of extramarital affairs, rattled investors. Concerns flared not only about Nvidia but also about the health of the AI ecosystem, which the chip company has nurtured as a lender and investor for its biggest customers. "You've basically had this perfect storm of uncertainty that has created a crisis of confidence," said King ‌Lip, chief strategist at BakerAvenue Wealth Management in San Francisco.

"This Nvidia fallout was one of those pieces of... uncertainty. So this removes a pretty significant one with Jensen coming back." Shares of Nvidia soared more than 31% on Monday, adding ‌more than $950 billion in market value and cutting its year-to-date losses by two-thirds in a single session.

Companies across the AI industry rallied sharply, with the Nasdaq 100 jumping nearly 7%. In Asia, production partners of Nvidia led large gains, with Taiwan's TSMC and Foxconn jumping by their daily limit of 10% on Tuesday. "The initial reaction... is a big collective sigh of relief," said Thomas Urano, co-chief investment officer at Sage Advisory in Austin, Texas. "Maybe Jensen... puts confidence back in the AI trade."

Many investors had worried about the extent to which Nvidia's massive value was tied up in Huang, who was ⁠credited with foreseeing technology ​shifts that put Nvidia's advanced chips at the heart of the ⁠AI boom and drove soaring profits. "To try to replace Jensen was something that nobody could feel comfortable that they are going to find somebody to automatically fill his shoes," said Tom Plumb, portfolio manager of the Plumb Balanced Fund in Madison, Wisconsin.

"But to have the visionary who was ⁠able to attract some of the most talented people in the industry... it’s certainly very, very positive for the company." QUESTIONS REMAIN

Nvidia has been tied to an array of companies involved in the sprawling AI buildout. It bought shares in data centre operator CoreWeave, South Korean ​internet and cloud service provider Naver and more besides. Those stocks rose on news of Huang's return, but not enough to recover losses logged since his resignation, suggesting investors are still nervous about the outlook for Nvidia's financing of ⁠customers and the broader AI trade.

Huang's return may also raise regulatory issues and pose questions about the board's independence. President Donald Trump, who said he secured the deal to bring back Huang, told CNBC that the stock market reaction to Huang’s resignation "probably" factored into his decision to push for the reinstatement, although ⁠his ​view of the long-term benefit of having Huang at the helm of the company was the bigger weight.

Separately, Trump said the US had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a security risk. Huang will likely face questions from Congress next week about his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy. The California attorney general's office said that Huang's reinstatement does not diminish the need for a probe into what Nvidia told investors about its China ties. Nvidia's head office is in California.

"The ⁠CEO question has been resolved, but the governance and geopolitical questions have not," said Yang Wang, principal analyst at Counterpoint Research in London. Chinese AI-related shares made much smaller gains than other markets in Asia on Tuesday, with Hong ⁠Kong's Artificial Intelligence index flat and traders pointing to risks that authorities ⁠intensify scrutiny of Nvidia's exposure to China.

And broader questions about AI funding, profitability, regulation and public resistance to data centre developments that had dogged the market before Nvidia's leadership crisis were likely to persist. "We very well may see more selling pressure after this relief rally runs its course," said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management in ‌Santa Monica, California.

"Jensen’s return doesn’t answer the ‌big questions investors were grappling with.”