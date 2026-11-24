The return of the BJP-Akali Dal alliance to the forefront of Punjab politics makes it an interesting three-way fight for the 2027 Assembly Elections. The BJP and the Akali Dal alliance was one of the longest standing understandings in politics which broke in 2020 on the back of the three farm laws introduced by the Union Govt.

In 2007 and 2012, the Shiromani Akali Dal saw its peak performance holding power during both terms in alliance with the BJP. However, they suffered a massive decline starting in 2017 (dropping to 15 seats) and reached their lowest point in 2022, winning only 3 seats. The BJP an alliance partner with the SAD till 2020, saw a steady decline in seat count from 2007 (19 seats) to 2012 (12 seats), eventually falling to single digits in 2017 (3 seats) and 2022 (2 seats).

The decline of the traditional alliance (SAD-BJP) is stark when comparing their 2022 performance to their peak years of 2007 and 2012. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) saw a decrease from 48 seats in 2007 to 3 in 2022, a decrease of 45 seats (a 93.75% decline). The Bharatiya Janata Party saw a decline from 19 seats in 2007 to 2 in 2022, a decrease of 17 seats (an 89.47% decline). On the other hand the Congress party maintained a strong competitive base in 2007 and 2012, surged to a majority in 2017 (77 seats), but faced a significant collapse in 2022, dropping to 18 seats.

The AAP emerged as a major force in 2017, securing 20 seats as the primary opposition, and achieved a landslide victory in 2022 with 92 seats. This suggests that as a combine the BJP-Akali Dal alliance can mount an effective challenge to the AAP and the Congress. With the BJP having sway amongst Hindu voters and the Akalis counting on their traditional Panthic base there is enough firepower to make a serious challenge.

On Tuesday, that alliance will get an official stamp with Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal to hold a news conference. The alliance will also pave the way for a possible induction of Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Badal into the Union Cabinet. (ANI)