A ​major operation in woodland north ‌of ​Istanbul to track down a suspected lion found the animal was neither a lion nor any ‌other type of big cat, the Istanbul governor's office said.

On Sunday evening, a sighting on surveillance cameras of "an animal resembling a lion" by personnel at ‌a police station in the Zekeriyakoy area, north of the European ‌side of Istanbul, sparked a search by Turkish security and wildlife personnel. Turkish television broadcast surveillance and thermal camera footage showing what appeared to be a large cat walking ⁠through undergrowth ​and teams searching ⁠through woodland in outer Istanbul's Sariyer district, which borders the Bosphorus strait and the Black ⁠Sea.

The Istanbul governor's office said late on Monday that the area was scanned ​from the air with drones equipped with thermal cameras and on ⁠the ground by search teams. Additionally, bait was placed, and motion-activated camera traps were deployed, it ⁠said. "No ​concrete evidence indicating the presence of a lion was found during the field operations," the Istanbul governor's office said.

It said that based ⁠on new footage, captured from various angles, "it has been determined that the animal ⁠in the ⁠footage is neither a lion nor any other species of big cat."