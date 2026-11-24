Ousted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina plans to return home from more than two years of exile in India on December 16, the anniversary of the end of her country's 1971 liberation war with Pakistan, her spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, though the government ‌said she can only return through extradition. It is the first time Hasina, 79, has set a specific date for her return, potentially raising political and legal tensions in a country where her party is banned and where violence has become deadly since she sought a new passport and other documents earlier this month.

The pressure comes as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, who took office in February, grapples with setbacks including ‌one of the world's worst measles outbreaks and protests by garment workers demanding higher wages. In addition to seeking the paperwork, cancelled months after she fled to Delhi following the uprising against her, ‌Hasina has urged the Bangladeshi government to arrange her return on flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"Since Sheikh Hasina was flown to India on a Bangladesh aircraft on August 5th, 2024, she now calls upon the government to arrange for her air transport from Delhi back to Dhaka," the spokesperson, Syed Mozammel Ali, said in a statement. "Having exiled her contrary to the Constitution under such circumstances, it is now the responsibility of the government to make possible her return to Bangladesh on ⁠Victory Day on December ​16th."

The government, however, reiterated that she can only ⁠be extradited by India, having been sentenced to death by a Bangladeshi court last year in her absence for ordering a deadly crackdown on a student-led uprising. Hasina has denied the charges from exile. "Hasina is a convicted criminal; a fugitive terrorist," Humaiun ⁠Kobir, Bangladesh's minister of state for foreign affairs, told Reuters.

"She can only return home by extradition treaty; in handcuffs, and under strict surveillance." On the request to arrange a flight, Kobir said: "Bangladesh will not entertain any such delusional ​request".

India's foreign ministry declined to comment. In April, the ministry said it was examining Bangladesh's request to extradite her and that it wanted to "engage constructively with the new government and ⁠further strengthen bilateral ties". BANGLADESH TO CARRY OUT DEATH SENTENCE

An adviser to Prime Minister Rahman said the government plans to carry out the death sentence if Hasina returns. "There will be no negotiations with the fugitive Hasina, and Bangladesh will discuss the modalities ⁠of ​her extradition with India," said Zahed Ur Rahman, information adviser to the prime minister.

He said to prevent any Awami League leaders from illegally entering Bangladesh via the partly porous land border with India, "Border Guard Bangladesh remains on alert". Aminul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, which sentenced Hasina to death, said it was "ridiculous" for a convicted fugitive to expect the government to arrange her return.

The ⁠United Nations has said as many as 1,400 people were killed during the unrest that forced her out of power. Awami League protesters have increasingly taken to the streets to demand Hasina's return, ⁠with demonstrations turning deadly, especially in her ancestral home ⁠district of Gopalganj.

"People are no longer staying silent," said Rezwan Howlader, an Awami League youth leader in Gopalganj. "Despite arrests, pressure and harassment, our leaders and activists remain steadfast and hopeful. No one can erase Sheikh Hasina or the support she enjoys among millions of people waiting to welcome her ‌back to Bangladesh."