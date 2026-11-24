Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot held a covert meeting with Shin Bet head David Zini on Sunday to go over the intelligence agency's inquiry into allegations of election fraud during the October 27 ballot, according to The Times of Israel, citing Channel 13 news. Channel 13 reported that people close to Eisenkot view Zini as a “political Shin Bet head” acting in the interests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The Times of Israel noted.

During the meeting, Zini briefed Eisenkot on the probe into claims of vote-buying in the Arab community, after the Central Elections Committee stated last week that no evidence had been found of voter bribes on a scale capable of altering the election outcome, according to The Times of Israel. The Times of Israel also reported, via Channel 13, that Zini is trying to separate himself from the Central Elections Committee’s statement, even though Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg—who chairs the election panel- emphasised that the Shin Bet chief approved the announcement. A legal source cited in the report said Sohlberg “protected Zini’s honour."

Earlier this month, Israel's Central Elections Committee Chairman and Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg announced in an update on the probe into potential foreign interference in the recent election that the material gathered so far has not produced proof of misconduct, adding that such proof might never materialise. In a letter to committee members, Sohlberg noted that coordination among the police, the Shin Bet, and the Attorney General’s Office is "good," and stated that his review uncovered no evidence that the Attorney General’s Office had obstructed Shin Bet requests to carry out investigative steps, The Times of Israel reported.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Confidential information has been presented, material that has not yet ripened into actual evidence, and may never do so; time will tell," Sohlberg wrote to the Central Elections Committee members, according to The Times of Israel. "I have found that the cooperation between the Shin Bet, the Israel Police and the Attorney General’s Office is good… [I] found no instances where the Attorney General’s Office refused investigative requests submitted by the Shin Bet," he added, as cited by The Times of Israel.

The Times of Israel noted that Shin Bet director David Zini had previously alleged that Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was impeding the inquiry, whereas Baharav-Miara countered that Zini was attempting to interrogate senior Arab politicians without providing sufficient evidence to warrant doing so. Additionally, Sohlberg condemned the unauthorised release of investigative documents to the press, warning that the disclosures are damaging the inquiry, The Times of Israel reported.

Previously, Israel's domestic intelligence agency, Shin Bet, reportedly informed the Central Elections Committee that intelligence gathered so far pointed to widespread foreign funding and influence operations during the election campaign. According to The Times of Israel, Shin Bet told the committee that the alleged funding came from foreign countries and actors with “concealed and even hostile interests”, while stressing that further investigative work was required to establish the scale of the activity with a high degree of certainty.

The claims have drawn criticism from opposition leaders. Yair Lapid accused the Shin Bet chief's statements of undermining the possibility of a unity government led by Netanyahu, while Yair Golan, head of the Democrats Party, alleged that the agency was being used as a political tool. (ANI)