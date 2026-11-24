A ​Russian attack ​killed two people ‌in the Ukrainian ​city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said ‌on Tuesday.

Another 40 people, including four children, were wounded in the assault, Semikin added. Images and ‌a video on his Telegram account showed ‌a damaged apartment building with its windows blown out and rubble on the ground. Earlier, Semikin said people ⁠might ​be trapped ⁠under rubble after Russia struck the city, damaging apartments, ⁠private buildings, transport infrastructure and cars.

Russia's Interfax news agency, ​quoting the country's defence ministry, said on Tuesday ⁠the Russian military hit drone control sites, Starlink satellite ⁠terminals ​and other military assets in Ukraine's Sumy region, also killing servicemen. Reuters could not ⁠independently confirm the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately ⁠targeting ⁠civilians.