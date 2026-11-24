Russian attack kills 2 people in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, governor says
A Russian attack killed two people in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional governor Mykhailo Semikin said on Tuesday.
Another 40 people, including four children, were wounded in the assault, Semikin added. Images and a video on his Telegram account showed a damaged apartment building with its windows blown out and rubble on the ground. Earlier, Semikin said people might be trapped under rubble after Russia struck the city, damaging apartments, private buildings, transport infrastructure and cars.
Russia's Interfax news agency, quoting the country's defence ministry, said on Tuesday the Russian military hit drone control sites, Starlink satellite terminals and other military assets in Ukraine's Sumy region, also killing servicemen. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports. Russia and Ukraine deny deliberately targeting civilians.