US chip giant Nvidia's customers and suppliers in South ‌Korea ​and Taiwan welcomed Jensen Huang's return as CEO on Tuesday, saying it dispelled uncertainty over product plans and the risk of scaling back investments in AI startups.

Asia is home to key companies in Nvidia's sprawling supply chain such as TSMC, Foxconn, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, as well as startups ‌backed by the AI chip company. "Without Huang, the next-generation products would have taken longer to develop," said Ahn Ki-hyun, an executive with the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association.

"Uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's next-generation products has eased." Many in the industry saw Huang as a major driving force behind the rapid pace of the AI boom, as he pushed Nvidia to accelerate product cycles and spurred suppliers to keep up, while also investing in ‌promising early-stage companies.

"'Can you make it faster?'" was Huang's first question whenever he met Chey Tae-won, the chairman of SK Group, parent of memory chip maker SK Hynix, said in September. SOME ‌PLANS BACKED ONLY BY WORDS

An employee at one South Korean chip supplier said Huang's departure had put a question-mark over the new management's approach to plans previously agreed with Huang, particularly since some had rested on verbal agreements alone. "With Huang back, at least from a public relations perspective, both internally and externally, the message is that Nvidia's strategy remains unchanged," said Daniel Yu, co-founder and CEO of Taipei-based MetAI, a startup backed by Nvidia.

"It will certainly help restore confidence," added ⁠Yu, whose firm ​builds digital twins for industrial projects, adding that Huang's ⁠departure had fuelled anxiety over how its ties with Nvidia might change. An official at a South Korean firm in talks to receive funding from Nvidia said it had worried the US firm might become more cautious and scale back investments ⁠in an area Huang had personally championed.

"But now that he is back, I think the ecosystem has a chance to regain momentum," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is a sensitive ​one. STOCK MARKETS WELCOME THE RETURN

Asian stock markets rallied on the news of Huang's return, with Taiwan's benchmark soaring 9% from an eight-month low and South Korea's KOSPI jumping 6%. TSMC, Nvidia's ⁠main contract chip manufacturer, and assembler Foxconn both jumped nearly 10% to their daily limits.

South Korean chip suppliers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix also jumped, while Hyundai Motor, which works with Nvidia on automated vehicles and a data centre, rose 10.5%. Suppliers ⁠LG ​Electronics and Doosan jumped 16% and 14% respectively.

But some analysts cautioned that Huang's comeback did little to disperse the scrutiny of Nvidia, particularly regarding its China ties and concerns aroused in Washington. "The controversy is far from over," said Sunny Cheung, analyst at Washington-based think tank Jamestown Foundation, pointing to Congressional concerns likely to spur further investigations when the new legislature gathers in January, as well as ⁠one by California’s attorney general.

"His return doesn’t make the national security concerns disappear." CURBS ON CHINA CHIP SALES LIKELY TO STAY

Chinese stocks lagged the powerful global rally, as investors bet Huang's return ⁠would do little to ease US curbs on sales ⁠of advanced chips to China. "The White House-backed reinstatement effectively ties Nvidia more closely to the US national security framework," said Dilin Wu, a research strategist at Pepperstone in Melbourne.

"This could mean tighter enforcement of export controls through intermediary markets in Southeast Asia." China's foreign ministry declined to comment on ‌Huang's return.