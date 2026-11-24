Romania could ​meet euro adoption criteria by ​the start of the ‌next decade ​if the government sticks to its deficit correction efforts, Prime Minister Luca Niculescu said on ‌Tuesday.

The country of 19 million people joined the European Union in 2007 but has postponed its euro adoption plans several times as it struggles ‌to meet the bloc's targets. Romania does not have a ‌deadline to join the euro and meets no criteria at present, but policymakers and the president have said the goal would mobilize the enforcement of needed reforms.

The ⁠country ​is aiming to ⁠lower its budget deficit, the EU's largest, from more than 9% of economic ⁠output in 2024 to a targeted 6.2% this year and below 3.0% by ​2031. Its public debt has exceeded 60% of output and ⁠will keep growing. "What the government can do is maintain the fiscal trajectory agreed with ⁠the ​European Commission until 2031," Niculescu told a conference to present a competitiveness report by the Jacques Delors Institute.

"If we do that, ⁠we can expect that by the start of the next decade we ⁠will meet ⁠the criteria of joining the euro once more." The EU policy think tank's competitiveness report recommended joining the ‌euro around ‌2035.