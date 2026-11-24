Poland accused Moscow on Tuesday of deliberately violating its airspace after what it said was a Russian surveillance drone ‌briefly crossed the border, an incident likely to add to fears of an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment. A series of incidents in recent days has deepened concerns that ‌the conflict that began with Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 could spill across Ukraine's borders.

Moscow on Monday ‌accused Estonia, a NATO and European Union member state, of a range of hostile actions "on the verge of triggering open war", after Estonia announced the closure of their land border. In other incidents, Warsaw said three Russian Kh-101 missiles landed in Poland on Friday, and a Russian cargo ship with links ⁠to the ​military was hit by drones ⁠and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine. On Sunday, Ukraine sank a Russian ⁠naval corvette in a Libyan port using maritime drones.

POLAND SAYS AIRSPACE BREACH WAS 'INTENTIONAL ACT' The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces said shortly ​before midnight local time on Monday that a drone had briefly violated Poland's airspace.

It said authorisation had been ⁠given to shoot the drone down, but a decision had been taken not to open fire after it changed course and headed east, "taking into account the potential ⁠threat ​to civilians". "It's hard to imagine this being a coincidence, so we assume it was an intentional act," Polish Deputy Defence Minister Pawel Zalewski told private radio station RMF FM.

Another deputy defence minister, Stanislaw Wziatek, told public radio station PR24 ⁠that the object was a Russian surveillance drone. He said the drone had been flying over a densely populated area and that ⁠shooting it down could ⁠have caused significant damage because of falling debris.

Zalewski said on Monday that NATO would deploy an AWACS early-warning system aircraft to Poland as part of its response to the missile incident.