US stock futures ‌fell ​on Tuesday as chip stocks cooled after Wall Street's spectacular Nvidia-led rally, while investors awaited this week's inflation data, the final major clue on monetary policy before the Federal Reserve's December meeting.

The pullback followed outsized ‌gains on Monday, when Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO in a historic reversal. Nvidia shares surged 31.5% in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company's market value, but were down 4.4% in premarket trading on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their biggest one-day gains since April 2025, ‌when US President Donald Trump paused his "Liberation Day" tariff package, triggering a sharp market rebound.

"This confirmed just how central Nvidia is to the ‌artificial intelligence story, not only because of its bleeding-edge chips but also thanks to its role as a major funder of both customers and suppliers," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. On Tuesday, however, semiconductor stocks were set to give back some of those gains. Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Marvell Technology fell between 3.3% and 4.3% in ⁠premarket trading.

Neocloud ​and data-center companies, which surged ⁠in the prior session, were also under pressure. CoreWeave was down 5.4%, IREN fell over 4%, and Nebius lost 4.3%. Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned ⁠the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate.

Concerns about potential regulatory scrutiny after the Democrats' midterm sweep, along with Huang's exit earlier this month, had added ​to the unease. The losses came despite Anthropic's blockbuster market debut last week. The AI lab's shares quickly lost momentum and were down ⁠4% on Tuesday, on track for a third straight day of declines.

At 5:26 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 71 points, or 0.14%, and S&P 500 E-minis were down ⁠33.5 ​points, or 0.46%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 298 points, or 1.11%. Adding to policymakers' recent calls for caution, New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continued to point to tighter monetary policy. He added that the pace of any further rate increases ⁠would depend on incoming economic data.

Wednesday's US PCE inflation report will be the final major data release before the year's last Federal Open Market Committee ⁠meeting and a key test for ⁠markets. Money markets show traders are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike next month and see a slim chance of a 50-basis-point move, up from zero a day earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Among ‌individual movers, Hewlett ‌Packard Enterprise fell 11.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter results.