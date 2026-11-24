A British prisoner on Tuesday admitted murdering ​Soham schoolgirls' killer Ian Huntley ​by bludgeoning him to death in ‌a ​maximum-security prison earlier this year. Anthony Russell had admitted the manslaughter of Huntley and denied murder, but changed his plea ‌at Newcastle Crown Court on the second day of his trial.

Prosecutors had said Russell carried out what they described as a "cold-blooded murder", repeatedly hitting Huntley over the head with a metal ‌bar at Frankland prison in northern England in February, before telling guards: "Hopefully I've ‌killed him." Russell, who was already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for three murders and rape, will be sentenced later on Tuesday.

Huntley was convicted of the 2002 murders of 10-year-olds Holly ⁠Wells ​and Jessica Chapman, ⁠following a high-profile murder trial in 2003 that received worldwide media coverage. The girls, who were memorably photographed ⁠wearing matching Manchester United soccer shirts just hours before they vanished, disappeared from the Cambridgeshire village ​of Soham in August 2002.

An inquiry into the murders found that Huntley had managed to ⁠get a job as a caretaker at the local school despite being a suspected sex offender. ⁠He ​lured the two girls to his house, killed them and then dumped their naked bodies in a ditch. Huntley, 52, was serving a life sentence when he ⁠was attacked by Russell in February this year. He died the following month.

He is the ⁠latest high-profile prisoner ⁠to be killed in custody after Ian Watkins, the former frontman of Welsh rock band Lostprophets who was jailed for child sex ‌offences, was killed ‌in October 2025.