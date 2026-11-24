India's economic activity growth surged to a four-year high of 9 per cent year-on-year in October, driven by a delayed festive season and strong industrial activity, even as rural demand remained subdued and inflationary pressures intensified, according to a report by Jefferies. The Jefferies Economic Indicator (JEI), which tracks 35 monthly indicators, recorded an improvement of 2.2 percentage points month-on-month in October.

"The improvement was broad-based, with several industrial and movement indicators at multiyear highs," the report said. However, the brokerage noted that the delayed onset of the festive season and the shifting of Diwali-related shutdowns to November supported economic activity in October, potentially leading to some moderation in the following month.

Electricity demand grew 22 per cent year-on-year in October, marking a 15-year high in growth, excluding the post-Covid surge in April 2021. Diesel demand growth reached a three-and-a-half-year high of 12 per cent, while port traffic growth touched a three-year high of 19 per cent. The report highlighted that festive consumption trends remained mixed, partly due to a high base created by the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts last year.

The value of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions during the festive season increased by around 18 per cent year-on-year, indicating resilient overall spending. "Select consumer electronics categories, especially smartphones, did see volume pressure owing to sharp price increases," Jefferies said.

During the festive season, two-wheeler retail sales grew 4 per cent, while passenger vehicle retail sales declined 7 per cent. Rural demand indicators, however, remained weak following a subdued monsoon, with demand for work under the employment guarantee scheme increasing by around 82 per cent year-on-year.

"Rural wage growth of 3.3% YoY in Sep '26 is close to a 5-year low, amid rising rural inflation affecting real wages," the report noted. Capital expenditure indicators remained strong, with cement production and steel consumption growing by 15 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, in October.

Meanwhile, bank credit growth reached a nearly 12-year high of 19.5 per cent, while deposit growth moderated to 17 per cent. On the inflation front, wholesale inflation remained near a four-year high of 12.2 per cent, while retail inflation touched a two-year high of 6.1 per cent.

The report further highlighted that banking system liquidity slipped into a deficit of Rs 10,000 crore, compared with an average surplus of Rs 2.4 lakh crore in October, following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) shift to a 'calibrated tightening' stance. (ANI)