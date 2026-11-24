The saguaro cactus is a timeless emblem of the parched and searing American West — and of the grit it takes to survive here. It appears as a silent extra in countless Hollywood Westerns, squarely in the frame as John Wayne or Jimmy Stewart rides by on horseback.

Its unmistakable shape, uncannily resembling a man with his arms up, is emblazoned on the license plates of the ​desert state of Arizona and has inspired countless tattoos. It can tower 40 feet (12 meters) or higher and live 150 years or more. Now, despite evolving for millennia to thrive in the blazing Sonoran Desert, the saguaro is struggling to survive as escalating heat waves sweep across the desert.

Before 2020, about 1% to 2% of saguaro cacti died each year from all causes, according to researchers at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix, one of the hottest zones in saguaro country. But as stretches ​of extreme heat buffeted Arizona, the mortality rate in the city that researchers attribute just to heat rose to 4% in 2021. And then to 7% in 2023. That summer, Phoenix endured 31 straight days of temperatures of at least 43.3 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit). The heat-related death rate has since recovered, said the Botanical Garden’s ‌research director Kevin Hultine, but only to 4% to 5%, ​leaving him worried about the viability of the iconic cactus in today’s era of intensifying heat waves.

Life forms such as the saguaro that have evolved to endure extreme heat might seem best suited to withstand a warming planet. But research indicates that some desert creatures, from meerkats in Africa’s Kalahari Desert to dozens of bird species in the Mojave Desert of California and Nevada, are in distress. A major threat: Heat waves that have surged from relatively small, intermittent episodes six and a half decades ago to supersized, long-lasting and globe-spanning weather events that Reuters has dubbed “heat storms.”

Reporters analyzed temperatures for every hour of every day since 1960 for more than 1 million places around the globe. Then, in consultation with climate researchers, Reuters defined a heat wave as at least five days when the temperature is in the hottest 10% of the historical range for that particular place. We further defined the biggest heat waves — those covering 1% of the planet, about half the size of Canada — as heat storms. The largest heat storm of the 1960s covered around 6% of the planet and lasted about a month and a half. The largest one this decade reached nearly 85% of the planet over its year-long lifespan. Currently, a different heat storm has been roiling the planet for nine months and has swept across almost 80% of Earth’s surface so far, touching almost every human being and the vast majority of plants and animals.

As heat storms have risen, so too has the risk of preterm births and other pregnancy complications. Heat storms caused so many Filipino schoolchildren to pass out that the country changed its school calendar, likely contributed to the catastrophic ‌collapse of a Nepali glacier, and led to the mass death of the famous Amazonian pink dolphins. This new reality is also stalking the saguaro. The sustained heat can enfeeble the cactus in many ways — by damaging its skin, which can impair the plant’s food production and expose it to infection, or by evaporating away its water, causing it to sag and collapse.

Perhaps the most surprising harm the plant faces, though, isn’t the withering noonday highs. Among the changes of recent decades is that nocturnal heat storms now often blanket the desert, keeping nights so hot that they can subvert one of the giant cactus’ key adaptations: the way it turns sunshine into food. The saguaro eats the way virtually all plants do: through photosynthesis, which uses sunlight to transform carbon dioxide into nourishing sugars and carbohydrates. Ordinary plants, such as trees, bushes and grasses, conduct most of the photosynthesis process during the day. But the saguaro and other cacti and succulents evolved to conduct a critical photosynthesis step not in the dangerous heat of the day but in the protective cool of the night. They use a more complex, two-stage process called CAM photosynthesis.

To survive repeated droughts over its long lifespan, the saguaro’s columnar trunk and arms are up to 90% water, with the largest plants holding about 3,600 liters (1,000 gallons). The saguaro, like other cacti, cannot afford to let this essential internal reservoir evaporate. So, at daybreak, the saguaro’s tough outer skin tightens its pores, known as stomata, massively restricting evaporation during the hot day. But with its pores constricted, the saguaro can absorb hardly any carbon dioxide, hindering its ability to generate nutrients. So, it waits for sundown. As temperatures fall at night, the cactus opens its microscopic pores, taking deep draughts of vital carbon dioxide.

Then, a complex chemical choreography unfolds in which enzymes transform the carbon dioxide into a form that the cactus can store until sunrise. At dawn, different enzymes release the stored CO2, allowing the rest of the photosynthesis process to turn it into food. But there’s a catch. Nocturnal heat can disrupt the work of the nighttime enzymes, multiple studies show, reducing the amount of carbon dioxide the plant stores and leaving it with only a meager amount to turn into food the next day. Especially on hot dry nights, the saguaro’s pores can fail to fully open, further restraining the photosynthesis process.

Effectively, a hot ‌night can deprive the saguaro of its daily bread. Scientists don’t know the exact temperature at which the process of storing carbon dioxide begins to break down; it may vary from species to species, or even among individual plants. But research indicates that it starts sputtering as temperatures approach 30 C (86 F), and the hotter the nocturnal temperature gets the less carbon dioxide gets stored during the night shift.

What’s more, hot nights can also evaporate more of the saguaro’s internal water. So at the same time that nocturnal heat is restricting the plant’s food, it’s also depleting the reservoir that helps the cactus quench its thirst and retain its structure. In the climate the saguaro evolved in, that wasn’t a problem. In the entire decade of the 1960s — when global temperatures had already risen above the preindustrial baseline — the Phoenix region experienced a total of just nine nights when the temperature stayed above 30 C, according to a Reuters analysis of global temperature data. That’s fewer than one a year.

But this decade, the region has already seen more than 175 such nights, ‌an average of more than 25 a year. In 2023, one of the hottest years on record, a single heat storm slammed Phoenix with 24 sweltering nights, more than a quarter of the summer. The next year, summer heat storms delivered 29 nights when the temperature never fell below 30 C. Within the wider region, specific locations endured even more nights of severe heat. Over 2023 and 2024, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport recorded a total of 115 nights that stayed above the 30 C threshold.

All but two of those hot nights happened during the summer, when the cactus faced additional strain as soon as the sun rose back up to roast the desert, damaging the plant and intensifying the need for the very food the saguaro had been unable to produce. Indeed, because those nights never really cooled down, the daytime heat began with a head start, able to soar to extreme temperatures much more quickly and strand the saguaro in more hours of blistering daytime heat. ‘A STINGING HEAT’

On a dusty lot on the edge of greater Phoenix is a taco joint made from skeletons of dead saguaro — lightweight but incredibly strong. Ever since his wife died about six years ago, Mick Washington has run The Stand. Diners come from all over the world, he says, eager to try the tacos and handmade frybread, a staple that his Native American ancestors developed after the US military evicted tribes from their land and then, to prevent starvation, provided flour and lard. He cooks there six days a week in a kitchen cooled only by breezes blowing through the saguaro walls. Washington, 59, is part Pima and part Maricopa, two Indigenous peoples who inhabited the region for centuries before Europeans colonized the area. He lives on the lot, passed down from his grandmother. While the area was always hot, “it used to be just a regular heat,” he said. “But now it’s just like a stinging heat, like it’s almost like you’re under a magnifying glass.”

It’s the damage from such intense heat that researcher Ali Schuessler studies on the saguaro that grow not far away on South Mountain Park and Preserve, a hilly area overlooking the city. Many trees and bushes release heat through transpiration, by emitting water vapor into the air. But saguaro cacti do very little of that, she said, instead passively waiting for cooler air to draw out their heat. “They’re just this column of water in the desert,” Schuessler said. So when the sun beats down on the saguaro, the cactus is “just going to deal with it.”

Or not. If the temperatures stay hot enough for long enough, saguaros can lose much of their internal water to evaporation. While their pores tighten during the day, they don’t completely seal, allowing some water to dissipate, and when they open their pores at night to take in life-sustaining carbon dioxide, ⁠still more water can escape. The saguaro needs its internal water ​to stay rigid, so too much water loss can cause the cactus to buckle and topple. “I’ll never forget how shocked I was the first time one of them fell over and our horticulture team was cutting it up and feeling the inside of the plant and how hot it was,” she recalled. The ⁠saguaro was as hot as “your tea or your coffee.”

Schuessler, a self-described “plant nerd,” has been studying the saguaro for a decade. Born and raised in comparatively cool Northern California, she remembers thinking, “I don’t want to live in the desert.” She figured she’d stay a year. “And then I just absolutely fell in love with it.” There’s still a lot that she and her colleagues at the Botanical Garden don’t know. But they and other research teams have found evidence that the slow starvation caused by nocturnal heat storms interacts with other ways that heat harms the saguaro to create a cascade of compounding stresses.

When the daytime air temperature reaches 45 C (113 F), Hultine says, the surface of the cactus can hit 55 C to 60 C (131 to 140 F). Such extreme heat and drought can damage the tissues that carry out daytime photosynthesis, depriving the plant of even more food. “Right here is very yellow,” Schuessler says, pointing to a smaller cactus. “That is a bit of sun stress,” she explains, “something that this guy can easily recover from.”

Still, repairing even mildly damaged tissues requires energy, which the plant gets from photosynthesis. Especially on the saguaro’s southern sides, which are most exposed to the sun, rough brown sunscalding can cover most of the plant. Sometimes, the sunscald cracks the skin, opening the plant to bacteria and fungi that can create a thick black ⁠stew of dead tissue that oozes out of the dying plant. To fight off the contagion demands even more energy. “If you weaken the plant because it can’t conduct enough photosynthesis at night, then it doesn’t have the defense mechanisms to be able to push back against these infections,” says Hultine. Drawing an analogy, he notes that people with untreated AIDS don’t usually die directly from that disease but rather from others that AIDS allows to fester. “And these sorts of heat storms are kind of like that,” he said, in that they progressively weaken the saguaro.

As they study the cacti, Hultine and Schuessler have come to know and care for many individual saguaros. Now, as the sun sets and the warning lights twinkle red on nearby radio towers, Schuessler starts her rounds, documenting how the 21 cacti she tracks here are faring. She measures their girth and the thickness of their ridges, and she uses a device called a fluorometer that sends pulses of light inside the cactus to measure how well that spot can photosynthesize. Schuessler presses the sensor into a fold of vibrant green skin, which registered 0.83 on the fluorometer, indicating that location is healthy and can photosynthesize efficiently. She notes the reading and moves the device to another place immediately beside it, a brown patch, ​indicating sun and heat damage. These areas not only require extra energy to repair, but they also further degrade photosynthesis. This patch registers 0.61, about a 25% drop. On a crusty, brown sunscalded area, the reading plunges to 0.16.

“It’s doing nothing,” Schuessler said. “It’s not photosynthesizing at all.” Many of the saguaro near Phoenix, which sits about 331 meters (1,100 feet) above sea level, are struggling. But researchers have found that those at the higher and cooler elevations around the city of Tucson are still thriving.

More than twice as high as Phoenix, Tucson has had only 11 nights since 1960 that stayed hotter than 30 C (86 F), according to the Tucson International Airport weather station, meaning that nocturnal temperatures only rarely foiled photosynthesis. Tucson’s daytime highs are also lower, with only 13 days that surpassed 45 C (113 F) since 1960 compared to 266 such scorchers at the Phoenix airport, almost 100 of which occurred this decade. Tough and resilient, the saguaro can handle a short burst of extreme heat. It’s the prolonged stretches ⁠of nocturnal heat plus scalding daytime temperatures that gradually take their toll. “It can take a decade for them to die, really,” says Schuessler.

‘A RELIC’ The saguaro is one of the most extensively studied desert inhabitants. But research suggests other desert creatures are also faltering in the age of heat storms.

One is the meerkat, which millions know as Timon from Disney’s "The Lion King." In southern Africa’s Kalahari Desert, researchers have studied meerkat pups for three decades. In recent papers, they showed that droughts, which are often tied to heat waves, and a dearth of rainfall reduced the amount of weight the pups gained and made them more likely to die. They also found that the risk of an outbreak of tuberculosis, a major meerkat killer, increased as temperatures rose above average. In the part of the Kalahari where researchers studied the animals, the number of days in a heat wave or heat storm since the 1960s increased eight-fold, a Reuters analysis shows, rising from 48 days in the 1960s to at least 390 days already this decade.

About half a world away and 100 years ago, pioneering zoologist Joseph Grinnell drove his Model T truck or rode on mules to study birds and mammals in the Mojave Desert. Believing that the value of his work would not “be realized until the lapse of many years, perhaps a century,” he and his team kept extremely detailed records. And, indeed, about a century later, scientists followed his footsteps and resurveyed 61 of his ⁠sites in the Mojave ​Desert of Southern California and Nevada, studying 135 bird species. What they found was stark: On average, the sites lost more than 40% of their species. Hard-hit birds included the American kestrel, northern mockingbird, prairie falcon, white-throated swift and mourning dove. The findings, the researchers wrote, suggest that the Mojave bird community is “in the process of collapse.”

The main driver, they stated, was “climate change, particularly decline in rainfall.” In the hottest and driest sites, species that Grinnell found a century ago were far less likely to still be there. In related studies, researchers found that small mammals such as mice did not decline. Among the reasons: During the day, most of the mammals avoid the heat by burrowing into the earth, something the Mojave birds can’t do. Partly as a result, birds struggled much more to deal with the heat.

Both birds and mammals cool themselves off partly through evaporation — mammals sweat, for example, while birds pant and water evaporates through their skin. As temperatures rose, researchers found that both mammals and birds needed more water to cool themselves. But, exposed around the clock to the full desert heat, birds’ need for water increased about three times more than that of mammals. And the birds that needed the most water to cool down suffered the largest declines. From the 1960s to the 2010s, when the modern-day researchers studied the Mojave wildlife, the number of days that a heat wave or heat storm touched any part of that desert more than doubled, a Reuters analysis shows, rising from 400 to 938. This decade, with more than three years still to go, the number has already surpassed 900.

Despite the dramatic rise of heat storms and heat waves, much remains unknown about whether and how different species are adapting. Some birds, for example, may depart scorching zones for cooler ones. Researchers have observed that meerkat populations have bounced back after droughts. While the saguaro death rate has increased in broiling Phoenix, the cactus’ habitat ranges hundreds of miles to the south, with extended stretches along the Sea of Cortez’s cooler coastline. The saguaro’s fate is likely to unfold across decades, because it is a slow species. It grows slowly; it can live as long as 200 years, though 150 is more common; and it reproduces very slowly.

Each saguaro produces hundreds of thousands ⁠of seeds each year, research shows, totaling as many as 40 million over its century-long reproductive life. But even before the era of massive heat storms, fewer than one in a thousand of those seeds became a seedling, and more than 99% of those died in their first year. While an adult saguaro can hold a thousand gallons of water, a year-old saguaro is only about a quarter inch tall (two-thirds of a centimeter). This means the summer heat can kill it by simply drying it out. Saguaros that make it usually germinate under the shade of a rock or a “nurse tree” that protects the vulnerable young cactus from the sun. But Hultine and Schuessler say that some of those trees have also been dying after repeated bouts of heat storms and heat waves. And then the cactus has to survive the rodents and insects that feast on budding cacti.

So while an individual saguaro here or there might make it to adulthood each year, a new crop of plants sufficient to replace its ancestors — what scientists call ⁠recruitment — happens only once every two to three decades. Usually, scientists have found, the cycle coincides with El Niño, the periodic episodes of unusually warm water in the Pacific Ocean that drive major weather patterns globally. In the northern Sonoran Desert, El Niño often provides something critical for baby saguaros: plentiful winter rains that allow the cactus ⁠to soak up enough water to survive the brutal summer.

But the last El Niño to bring along recruitment was the 1982-83 “super” El Niño, which delivered copious rains to the Phoenix area. That was more than 40 years ago. Since then, says research director Hultine, El Niños have often sent heavy rains, but they have also been accompanied by more heat storms and heat waves, drying out the soil before the thirsty young cacti can drink in enough rainwater to carry them through the summer. In the Kofa Mountains west of Phoenix, Hultine picks out generations on the landscape: large plants dating roughly to the 1920s, another cohort from the 1950s and another from the wet El Niño years of the 1980s. There are occasional younger plants, he says, but no sustainable cohort behind them. Even in cooler Tucson, there is little evidence of recent recruitment.

It doesn’t require a doctoral degree to notice it. Looking out over a hilly vista around Phoenix or Tucson, anyone can see the layered generations standing like sentries over the desert. The tallest are about 30 to 40 feet high (9 to 12 meters), often with three or four arms. Some of these likely date back to the end of the 1800s, witnesses to the shift from covered wagons to railroads as settlers arrived after the US Civil War. About half as tall are the plants that joined the cacti tribe from the 1910s to the 1950s, many with one or two arms. The oldest of these watched as Americans returned home from two World Wars. Those from the early 1980s stand as straight columns, armless, roughly as tall as an adult person, and old enough ‌to have lived through the retirement of Titan nuclear missiles from Arizona bases and the fall of the Berlin Wall.

There are only a few plants shorter than those of the 1980s generation. Schuessler fears ‌for the saguaro’s long-term viability: “Even if these guys can exist out on the landscape for a long period of time, if they can’t reproduce, then they’re done for.”

Today, another super El Niño to rival the one from the 1980s has formed over the Pacific. But because of the increasing heat storms and heat waves, Hultine is not hopeful. The current El Niño might bring lots of rain, amounts that in previous decades would have sustained saguaro recruitment. But based on long-term weather forecasts, Hultine says, Phoenix is likely to endure “an extraordinarily hot spring and summer,” drying ​up the soil moisture.

The area’s saguaros, he says, are “effectively a relic.”