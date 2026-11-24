England openers Aneurin Donald and Phil Salt ​shared a blistering 151-run partnership as the visitors ​raced to a dominant eight-wicket victory ‌over ​Australia on Tuesday to level the Twenty20 international series at 1-1. Chasing 185, England took control from the outset as Donald and Salt dismantled the target ‌at a rapid rate.

Donald smashed 85 off 32 balls, including nine sixes and four fours, before falling to Riley Meredith with England on 151-1. Salt made 58 from 30 deliveries, striking four sixes and five fours before Ben ‌Dwarshuis produced a remarkable one-handed caught-and-bowled dismissal to remove him. Captain Harry Brook (10 not out) and Tom Banton (26 ‌not out) completed the chase with ease, Banton sealing victory with a six as England reached 188-2 in 13.1 overs, with 41 balls to spare.

"That was unbelievable (Donald-Salt partnership)," Brook said. "It was explosive to say the least. "Those two put on an absolute clinic. They should ⁠be ​very proud of their performance."

Earlier, ⁠Australia captain Mitchell Marsh elected to bat after his side's three-wicket victory in Saturday's series opener, but England struck back quickly after ⁠the opener launched successive sixes at the start of the innings. Marsh chipped a catch back to bowler Henry Crocombe (2-40), Sam ​Curran (2-29) removed Jake Fraser-McGurk for 27 and England debutant James Coles ran out Sam Harper with a ⁠diving underarm throw.

Spinner Adil Rashid (1-26) helped tighten England's grip as Australia slumped to 84-5 after 11 overs. Nikhil Chaudhary led the recovery with ⁠45 ​from 35 balls and shared a 49-run stand with Joel Davies (39) before Dwarshuis provided late impetus by hitting Curran for three consecutive sixes as Australia finished on 184-8.

"182, I thought we were in the game," ⁠Marsh said. "Surface got good at the end, but hats off, sometimes good balls were going 40 rows back. "I ⁠think we were four ⁠down at the end of the powerplay, we probably didn't give ourselves a chance. But we came off the ground thinking we were 10-15 over par, shows ‌how much I ‌know."