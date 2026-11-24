Israeli airstrikes killed a senior Hamas security official and six others, including two police officers, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, medics and ‌police said. Naeem Abu Nahel, the director of Hamas' internal security apparatus in Gaza, was killed in an airstrike in western Gaza City, they said.

The Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security service said in a joint statement they had struck a senior Hamas militant, without identifying ‌him, adding that further details would be provided later. A key mission of Abu Nahel's internal security service is to counter Palestinians ‌suspected of collaboration with Israel's secret service and gather information about its plans.

Earlier on Tuesday, medics said three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike at a police post in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Hamas-run interior ministry said two of those were police officers. Five other people were wounded in the attack, medics ⁠added.

Another ​Israeli airstrike near the Netzarim corridor ⁠further north killed another three people, taking Tuesday's death toll to at least seven. Commenting on the two strikes, the Israeli military told Reuters it had struck militants ⁠in both areas, without giving further details.

ISRAEL HAS STEPPED UP ATTACKS An October 2025 US-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the shattered territory, but has not ​stopped Israeli attacks on Gaza or secured Hamas' disarmament.

Israel, which accuses Hamas of trying to regroup and rearm, has stepped ⁠up its attacks in Gaza in recent months. Hamas denies the Israeli allegations, saying it is committed to the ceasefire agreement and accusing Israel of trying to derail ⁠it. At ​least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since then, according to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli troops now control around two-thirds of Gaza, up from more than half at the time of the ceasefire, with Hamas controlling a sliver of ⁠territory along Gaza's coast. Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced Gaza's ⁠entire population and led to ⁠assessments of genocide from scholars and a United Nations inquiry.

Israel has said its actions were in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an attack on ‌Israel in October 2023.