Fifteen-year-old Indian prodigy Vaibhav ​Sooryavanshi hammered an ​extraordinary 204 off 53 ‌balls ​as India A cruised to a seven-wicket victory over the United ‌Arab Emirates in an ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup group-stage match in Doha on Tuesday. After UAE posted 249-8, the ‌chase turned into a one-man exhibition as Sooryavanshi blasted ‌28 sixes and seven fours in a breathtaking innings which set List A records for the fastest century and double ⁠century.

It was ​the latest ⁠landmark in a remarkable rise that has established Sooryavanshi as ⁠one of India's most exciting young talents. In July, he became ​India's youngest men's international when he made his T20 ⁠debut against England, surpassing the long-standing record held by Sachin ⁠Tendulkar.

Sooryavanshi ​earned his first senior call-up after bursting onto the scene with a 35-ball century in the ⁠Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. He further underlined his potential this ⁠season, finishing ⁠as the tournament's leading run-scorer and hitting a competition record 72 sixes.