Libya's eastern commander Haftar arrives in Turkey, military source says
Libya's eastern military commander, Khalifa Haftar, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a source in Haftar's military command told Reuters.
Turkish support was crucial to repelling an assault by Haftar's forces on Tripoli in 2019-2020, but relations have steadily improved in recent years, with Turkish officials paying regular visits to Haftar's de facto capital, Benghazi, and investing heavily in construction and other sectors.