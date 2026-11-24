Libya's ​eastern ​military commander, Khalifa ‌Haftar, arrived ​in the Turkish capital ‌Ankara on Tuesday at the invitation of Turkish President Recep ‌Tayyip Erdogan, a source in ‌Haftar's military command told Reuters.

Turkish support was crucial to ⁠repelling ​an ⁠assault by Haftar's forces on Tripoli ⁠in 2019-2020, but relations ​have steadily improved in recent years, ⁠with Turkish officials paying regular ⁠visits ​to Haftar's de facto capital, Benghazi, and investing ⁠heavily in construction and other ⁠sectors.