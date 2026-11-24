Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Virginia, Oregon sue Musk's SpaceX over Grok AI's creation of child sexual abuse images

Virginia and Oregon sued Elon Musk's SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp on Monday, alleging the company profited from a feature in its AI model Grok that produces child sexual abuse material and other nonconsensual sexual images from photographs while failing to put safeguards in place to stop it. Several state attorneys general had announced investigations into ​Grok over similar claims in recent months, but Virginia and Oregon were the first states to sue.

Army says detonation of lead explosives in Iowa will proceed on Wednesday

The US military will proceed on Wednesday with its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, ​the Army's top civilian official said on Monday, after a federal appeals court gave clearance to the waste disposal operation. In an announcement late Monday on X, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle called the ‌choice to move forward a "consensus ​decision" among all the federal agencies involved, as well as the courts and state officials.

Teamsters urge US lawmakers to quickly pass Chinese car ban

The 1.3 million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters union on Monday urged Congress to quickly pass a tougher US government ban on Chinese vehicles before adjourning in the coming weeks. Senators and congressional aides are still in talks with House lawmakers and aides seeking to reach a deal to win approval of a permanent law banning Chinese vehicles.

US Democrats require 2028 candidates to reject dark money to make debate stage

US Democratic presidential hopefuls will be required to denounce election spending by secret donors to qualify for debates during the primary season, the party announced on Monday, as it braces for a potentially huge field of contenders. The Democratic National Committee, which oversees the party's presidential primary process, is planning 12 debates that will help choose its 2028 White House standard-bearer.

California attorney general says Huang reinstatement changes nothing

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office said on Monday that ‌Jensen Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive officer does not diminish the need for a probe into what Nvidia told investors about its China ties. Bonta started investigating the company last week after Huang's resigned amid revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman alleged to have spied for China. Nvidia reinstated Huang on Monday after US President Donald Trump called for his return.

JD Vance's ties to prized Venezuelan oil contract under investigation by US Senate panel

A US Senate committee is investigating whether US Vice President JD Vance played a role in the awarding of a lucrative Venezuelan oil deal to commodities giant Vitol, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. The investigation follows an exclusive Reuters report that detailed a meeting between Vance and Vitol trader John Addison a week before the United States invaded Venezuela in January and captured authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro.

US envoy 'not certain' military aid to Israel will end this year as Trump promised

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee has cast doubt on whether Washington would end its $3.8 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, as promised by President Donald Trump on the day of this month's midterm elections. In his surprise announcement as voters headed to the polls on November 3, Trump said he had made a deal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to stop providing Israel with around $4 billion in annual US funding.

Wall ‌Street rebounds as Jensen Huang returns as Nvidia CEO

US stocks surged on Monday, led by a more than 6% jump in the Nasdaq as Nvidia's reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO drove investors back into AI-related shares after last week's rout. Shares of Nvidia, cornerstone of the AI trade, ended 31.5% higher, their biggest daily percentage gain since May 9, 2003. Nvidia had announced Huang's resignation on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Kalshi pauses operations in Utah after adverse federal court ruling

Kalshi has paused its operations in Utah following an adverse federal court judgment, a spokesperson for the prediction market platform ‌said on Monday. Utah's attorney general brought criminal charges against Kalshi and two of its top executives last month, accusing the company of illegally promoting online gambling and allowing an undercover agent to place sports bets

US reports three bird flu cases, one death in Washington state, WHO says

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it had been notified by the United States of three confirmed human cases of bird flu in Washington state, including one death. All three cases were adults who worked on dairy farms in Yakima County, Washington state, where the avian influenza virus was recently detected in cattle, the WHO said.

US Medicare says price cuts on 13 more drugs will reduce spending by 45%

The US Medicare health plan on Monday said new, lower prices for 13 of its costliest drugs, including Gilead's HIV treatment Biktarvy and Eli Lilly's diabetes drug Trulicity, will cut costs by 45% compared with recent annual spending on those medicines, or about $9.2 billion. The price reductions, which take effect in 2028, are the third annual round of negotiated cuts under the former Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Medicare, the federal health plan covering over 67 million people aged 65 and over, was previously barred by law from negotiating prices with drugmakers.

Trump rewrites the lame-duck rules with flex on Nvidia CEO

President Donald Trump's intervention to restore Jensen Huang as CEO of Nvidia offered an early indication of how Trump, despite losing control of Congress to Democrats, can continue to wield power in Washington and beyond during what is traditionally considered the lame-duck phase of any presidency. Days after the Nvidia board had ruled out restoring Huang following a series of damaging revelations about his relations with an alleged ⁠Chinese spy and other women, Trump seized control ​of the narrative.

Deputy FBI director to retire in December, Washington Post reports

Christopher Raia, the FBI's deputy director, intends to retire in December, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing three people ⁠familiar with the matter, marking the latest departure from the bureau during the Trump administration. The FBI and the US Department of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Social media companies not liable for Buffalo mass shooting, New York's highest court rules

Several major social media companies should not be held liable over accusations that they helped an avowed white supremacist who in 2022 killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, the state's highest court ruled on Monday. In a 4-3 decision, New York's Court of Appeals let stand a divided lower court ruling that found Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta Platforms' Instagram, Reddit and Snap's Snapchat were immune under a federal law that protects online platforms from liability over user content.

After decades, Texas Democrats have political capital. This is how they ⁠plan to spend it

For Democrats, winning Texas took three decades. Now they want to move fast on their campaign promises, and are daring Republicans to stand in their way. Texas Democrats swept every statewide office in the November 3 midterm elections, their first such wins since 1994, and took the state House for the first time in more than 20 years. Republicans kept the Senate.

US bill aims to clear hurdle to medication for people with opioid addiction

A pair of Democratic US lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a bill aimed at improving access to buprenorphine, a medication that can effectively treat opioid addiction but is not commonly used. The so-called BUPE for Recovery Act, authored by US Senator Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and New York Representative Paul Tonko, is designed to ​remove a regulatory hurdle pharmacies face when ordering the drug, Heinrich's office told Reuters.

Nasdaq futures drop as AI stocks cool after Nvidia-fueled rally

Nasdaq futures led declines on Tuesday as AI-linked shares lost steam after Wall Street's Nvidia-fueled rally, while investors awaited this week's inflation data, the final major clue on monetary policy ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. The pullback followed outsized gains on Monday, when Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia's CEO in a historic reversal. Nvidia shares surged 31.5% in that session, adding nearly $1 trillion to the company's market value, but eased 5.2% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Army ⁠says detonation of lead explosives in Iowa will proceed on Wednesday

The US military will proceed on Wednesday with its plan to blow up a deteriorating stockpile of toxic lead explosives in rural Iowa, the Army's top civilian official said on Monday, after a federal appeals court gave clearance to the waste disposal operation. In an announcement late Monday on X, acting Army Secretary Adam Telle called the choice to move forward a "consensus decision" among all the federal agencies involved, as well as the courts and state officials.

US lawmakers criticize Nvidia decision to reinstate Huang as CEO

US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticized Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO, saying Congress should tighten restrictions on China's access to the company's advanced AI chips and scrutinize the circumstances surrounding Huang's return. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, a Republican, on Monday called on Congress to pass the Chip Security ⁠Act, a ​bill that seeks to address legally exported advanced chips later being diverted to China, where their sales are restricted.

Trump administration sued over removal of slavery exhibit in Philadelphia

Advocacy groups sued US President Donald Trump's administration on Monday over the removal of a slavery exhibit in Philadelphia, arguing that it was an instance of selective removal of Black history. Since taking office in early 2025, Trump has sought to reshape historical institutions and the portrayal of US history.

Trump criticizes Governor Newsom for commuting California death sentences

In an unusual political speech at the Justice Department on Monday, US President Donald Trump criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom, a potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidate, over his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 prisoners. "We come together to stand against the travesty and to wrap our arms around the families of victims who were so brutally betrayed by bad government and our political system," Trump said, calling Newsom a "terrible" governor.

Trump saw Nvidia's Huang as protector of open-weight AI models, sources say

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance personally intervened in Nvidia's decision to reinstate CEO Jensen Huang over the weekend, convinced he alone protected American-made open-weight AI models, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Open-weight AI models are systems whose core components are publicly available for users to download, modify and adapt for specific tasks. Their growth has become a major business ⁠opportunity for Nvidia because they broaden demand for the company's chips and computing infrastructure beyond a handful of large AI developers.

US agency to vote to ease ownership limits on local TV, radio stations

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote next month to ease ownership limits on local radio and TV stations as it vows to level the playing field for broadcasters competing against large tech companies. FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the commission will vote on December 17 whether to lift the limits on the number of stations local broadcasters can own in the markets they operate in, replacing the limits with case-by-case reviews.

US malls make a ⁠holiday comeback as shoppers seek more than deals

US mall owners and retailers are betting they can draw online shoppers with an experience they can't get from their screens: a festive day out. Restaurants, ⁠entertainment and shared experiences are becoming increasingly important to draw shoppers to malls, surveys show, pushing brands to offer in-store deals and revamp their outlets to make the trip worthwhile.

Measles-related deaths in Pennsylvania rise to nine

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported another death linked to this year's measles outbreak, taking the total number of fatalities associated with the highly contagious viral disease to nine, from eight last week. The latest death involved an unvaccinated resident of Centre County in central Pennsylvania who tested positive for measles, the department said.

Black Southerners say Democrats wrote them off. Their votes may have changed that

The sun rises every day over a memorial to civil rights leader Vernon Dahmer, murdered in 1966 by the Ku Klux Klan for paying poll taxes for fellow Black voters. Then at dusk, it sets on a 1910 Confederate monument, a symbol of racism to some, just yards away in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Melanie Sowell has renewed hope the dark legacy that has long hung over this Southern ‌city will eventually lift.

White House moves to potentially replace blocked Trump judicial nominee, source says

The White House has initiated an ‌FBI background check on a potential replacement for a federal judicial candidate in Texas whose nomination was blocked by Republican Senator John Cornyn during the US Senate's lame-duck session, a person familiar with the matter said. The decision signals the White House is considering nominating Steve Fahey, Cornyn's preferred pick to be a federal judge in Dallas, in place ​of Justice Department official T. Elliot Gaiser as it races to appoint as many judges as possible before Democrats take control of the Senate on January 3.