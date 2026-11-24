The London Museum will reopen ​at a restored Victorian market on Saturday, ​tracing thousands of years of life ‌in the ​city through Roman tablets capturing its earliest surviving voices, a display of Elizabethan jewels and a Banksy police box.

The museum, which has ‌a collection of 7 million objects, shut its main site in 2022 as it relocated to the City of London's historic Smithfield Market from the Barbican. The move, a £437-million project that was more than ‌a decade in the making, has returned the building to public use for the first time ‌in more than 30 years.

The museum shows the start of London's urban history with Roman tablets from one of Britain's most significant collections, which includes the first written reference to the city. "To see those first Londoners talking about London ⁠in ​that very first moment is ⁠so powerful. And what we realised is that they were just like us," director Sharon Ament told Reuters.

A further ⁠exhibition of the Roman artefacts, which the museum received last year after they were discovered in excavation works over ​a decade ago, will go on display next year in a rediscovered network of ⁠underground vaults. The reopening also features the fullest display yet of the Cheapside Hoard of dazzling jewels from India, Latin America ⁠and the ​Middle East that were buried in the 17th century and discovered by workmen near St Paul's Cathedral in 1912.

A vest Charles I was thought to have worn when he ⁠was beheaded in 1649 in central London, leading to a short-lived republic, returns on display for six ⁠months. More contemporary exhibits include ⁠Banksy's "Piranhas", a police sentry box he spray painted with fish to cheer up Londoners, and the guitar Paul Simonon, of London punk band The Clash, ‌smashed on ‌stage in 1979.