A British government review into the main welfare benefit for disabled people recommended on Tuesday that it should ‌be easier to claim for people with the most severe health conditions but offered no direct suggestions to curb its fast-rising cost.

Britain spent £25 billion ($33 billion) or 0.8% of national income last year on the personal independence payment (PIP), a non means-tested benefit given to around 4 million mostly working-age adults, up ‌from £14 billion in 2019. Unlike a review into youth unemployment published last week, Tuesday's report – co-chaired by disability minister Stephen Timms with significant input ‌from disabled people and advocacy groups – did not recommend tightening eligibility rules.

Labour lawmakers thwarted an attempt last year by previous prime minister Keir Starmer to cut welfare by £5 billion a year by tightening rules for disability benefits and reducing extra payments made to unemployed people with health conditions. EASIER CLAIMS FOR SEVEREST DISABILITIES

Instead, Timms said the government ⁠would speed ​up the process to claim the benefit ⁠for people with severe disabilities and those who were not going to live much longer, and reduce repeat reviews of eligibility for people with lifelong health conditions that were ⁠unlikely to improve. Other recommendations – including a revamped version of the benefit, more face-to-face assessments and better assessment of fluctuating health conditions – will be considered by the government ​as part of draft legislation in early 2027.

"While PIP is valued, the system is no longer fit for purpose," Timms said, ⁠adding that many disabled people had described the application process as "dehumanising". The report said PIP should continue not to be means-tested or taxed and to give disabled people cash to ⁠spend ​to offset disability-related expenses, rather than take the approach of some other countries which provide specific services instead.

The government forecasts the cost of PIP will rise to £33 billion a year by 2030-31 at a time of increased spending demands in other areas such as defence. The opposition ⁠Conservative Party said the failure to propose savings made the review "a complete farce" and that people with "low-level mental health PIP claims" should no longer ⁠receive welfare payments.

Some 8.2% of working-age ⁠Britons received PIP last year, up from 5.5% in 2019. In September, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank said PIP's current cost could be reduced by a third or £8 billion if it was means-tested, while ‌barring access for younger claimants ‌with less severe disabilities would save £2 billion.

($1 = 0.7667 pounds)