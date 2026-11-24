The head of the UN agency for AIDS warned on Tuesday that new HIV infections could begin rising from historic lows next year ‌due to funding cuts and anti-rights campaigns, just as the world is on the verge of eradicating the disease.

"We are on the cusp of ending AIDS – this has been the greatest story of global health – and just when we should finish it, ‌cuts and the rolling back of human rights is threatening to take away our gains," Winnie Byanyima, executive director ‌of UNAIDS, told Reuters. "We haven't got the data yet, but we see the signs. We see all the signs of reversals," she added, predicting that 2027 data would start reflecting rising infections.

The latest UNAIDS data released on Tuesday shows new infections last year at an all-time low of ⁠1.2 million – ​down from a peak of 3.5 ⁠million people in 1994 and despite last year's drop of nearly a fifth in international funding. Byanyima, from Uganda, said the impact of the ⁠funding cuts could start to show up soon in numbers of infections as some countries struggle to fill the gap on their own, ​resulting in prevention clinic closures and staff reductions.

"All these are signs of what is to come, which is ⁠likely to be rising new infections," she said, adding that numbers were already increasing in parts of South America. As well as funding cuts, Byanyima said ⁠that ​a global political backlash against women's access to sexual and reproductive health and LGBTQ rights posed a "serious threat".

The UN aims to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. Rising pressure on the UN to restructure has led ⁠to deep cuts at its 30-year-old AIDS agency. It has already dismissed half its staff and stopped work in about 30 ⁠countries, but its board rejected ⁠a plan to dissolve it altogether last month.

"It will (now) be a more gradual shift to a smaller size. The core work will remain," said Byanyima, who leaves her post in ‌December to focus ‌on activism on issues such as global inequality.