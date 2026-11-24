Pixxel's proposed 2.5 lakh sq ft satellite manufacturing facility will be a significant addition to Karnataka's SpaceTech ecosystem, Minister for Information Technology, Biotechnology and E-Governance Priyank Kharge said. Highlighting Karnataka's position as India's leading space technology hub, Kharge said the state is home to key centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), leading SpaceTech companies and a comprehensive supply chain required for the space sector.

He said the state's strong technology ecosystem supports research, manufacturing and innovation in the space sector. With the objective of further expanding Karnataka's SpaceTech capabilities, the state government has implemented the 'SpaceTech Policy 2025-2030'. Through the policy, steps are being taken to develop dedicated space manufacturing clusters and common testing facilities across the state.

Kharge said strengthening manufacturing and testing infrastructure for companies operating in the space sector would create greater opportunities for startups, research institutions and industries. It would also support the growth of private sector investment and entrepreneurship. Expressing confidence in the state's growing space technology ecosystem, Kharge said initiatives such as Pixxel's proposed satellite manufacturing facility reflect Karnataka's expanding capabilities.

He further said such investments would strengthen the state's leadership in space research, manufacturing capabilities and innovation. (ANI)