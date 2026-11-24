Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, a ‌member ​of China's elite Politburo, is under investigation, the state-run Xinhua news agency unexpectedly announced on Tuesday, marking the fourth member of the top leadership body to be probed since 2025.

China's anti-graft watchdog is investigating Chen for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws", Xinhua said, using a ‌common euphemism for corruption. Before the announcement of the Chen probe, three Politburo members from the once 24-member body formed in 2022 — He Weidong, Zhang Youxia and Ma Xingrui — had already been purged.

The investigation marks a further escalation in President Xi Jinping's widening anti-graft campaign, which has thinned the party's senior leadership ranks and depleted the military's top command. For Chinese officials, especially those of Chen's rank, the public announcement ‌of an investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection generally signals their eventual political downfall.

Chen, 62, had an unusual rise through China's official ranks. An environmental scientist by training, he ‌earned a doctorate from Imperial College London and rose through China's elite Tsinghua University to become its president. He entered government as China's environmental protection minister in 2015 — just as Xi was elevating pollution control and ecological protection as policy priorities — before becoming mayor of Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and was named party boss of Shanghai, China's financial hub.

He has long been viewed as a political star and a plausible contender for higher national office. His probe took ⁠analysts by surprise. Joseph ​Torigian, an expert in Chinese politics at American University, ⁠called it a reminder of "how little we really understand about what's going on in Chinese elite politics."

'NOBODY IS SAFE' In a conclave on toughening internal discipline held last month, the ruling Communist Party pledged to keep waging indefinitely its high-pressure ⁠anti-corruption campaign, which has ensnared millions within China's vast bureaucracy and has seen hundreds of top officials purged, including those once thought untouchable.

Xi had called on the party to "turn the blade inward" and unleash a revolution on itself ​and eradicate "viruses and impurities" that corrode its health. The party views the drive as essential to ensuring its long-term survival. "No matter who they are, how high their position, ⁠or how great their contributions, anyone who engages in corruption will surely receive no leniency," Xi said in January.

Chen's unexpected probe "sends a signal that there’s no letting up in the anti-corruption drive and the Party’s 'self-revolution,'" said China expert Jean Christopher Mittelstaedt of ⁠the ​University of Zurich. "If anything, it continues to intensify."

Earlier this month, Chen lectured Shanghai officials on the spirit of the party conclave he attended in Beijing. “With a higher level of political awareness, stronger sense of responsibility, and stricter standards, efforts must be made to... advance the full and rigorous party self-governance through higher standards and more concrete measures,” Chen said, according to a statement ⁠released by Shanghai's municipal government.

Chen, who last appeared in public last week, was a good candidate to watch for elevation to the Politburo Standing Committee in the party's top reshuffle next year, ⁠Mittelstaedt said. "This sends a signal that nobody is ⁠safe." The Shanghai party secretary post is one of China's most prestigious provincial-level positions and has often served as a springboard to top leadership roles.

Xi, China's current leader, briefly served as Shanghai's party boss in 2007 before joining the Politburo's Standing Committee, the country's highest decision-making body. China's second-ranking official, Premier ‌Li Qiang, as well as Vice ‌President Han Zheng, also held the Shanghai post before moving into central leadership roles.