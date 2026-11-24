Senegal were reinstated as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners on Tuesday after the ‌Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld their appeal against being stripped of the title, ruling that the referee's decision to resume the match was covered by the "field of play" doctrine. The CAS panel set aside the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board decision that ‌had forfeited Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win and awarded Morocco a 3-0 result.

The panel found that "the referee did not commit ‌any error of law", CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said. The result of the January 18 final in Rabat is confirmed as 1-0 for Senegal.

"Again and Always African Champions," the Senegalese football federation posted on Instagram. Senegal walked off for 14 minutes after a penalty was awarded against them late in regulation ⁠time. Players ​returned to the pitch before ⁠the match resumed, Morocco missed the spot kick, and Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time.

CAS said the referee's decision to resume play fell ⁠within his sole authority, and that the effects of that decision were limited to the pitch. ARTICLES DID NOT APPLY

Articles 82 and 84 of ​the AFCON regulations, which Morocco relied on, apply only when a referee calls off a match permanently, the panel ⁠said, so they did not apply here. The panel acknowledged the referee decided under extreme tension but said that did not justify calling his decision "arbitrary."

The panel also ⁠noted ​that the Senegal federation, coach Pape Thiaw and certain players had already been sanctioned by CAF in separate disciplinary proceedings. The panel was chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli ⁠and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

The ruling was unanimous. CAS said the full ⁠grounds were issued to the ⁠parties on Tuesday and that the award will be published in due course unless confidentiality is requested.

Morocco's federation had argued that the referee's decision fell outside the field of play doctrine ‌and that the ‌walk-off breached Articles 82 and 84. (Writing by Mark Gleeson, editing by ​Ken Ferris and Ed Osmond)