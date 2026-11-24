Australia's corporate regulator said on Wednesday it has ​discovered dozens of additional cases of suspected audit misconduct ​among the Big Four accounting firms, ranging ‌from ​misuse of client information to falsified work.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it was now considering its enforcement and regulatory options following its review of 558 audit ‌complaints at KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY. The Big Four have been beset by a number of scandals in recent years. The latest has KPMG under regulatory and political investigation after whistleblower allegations came to light this year, accusing the firm of sharing ‌confidential audit client information to bid for more work with other companies.

The Australian government is considering breaking up ‌the Big Four firms and imposing partnership size caps as well as stipulating a mandatory rotation of audit firms in a bid to clean up the sector. ASIC's review, announced in July, required the firms to hand over internal documents dating back to July 2023. The Big Four recorded 3,215 ⁠internal complaints ​during the three-year period.

Of the ⁠558 audit complaints ASIC examined, 35 raised questions about "the conduct of a statutory audit, or the misuse of statutory audit client information", the ⁠review found. The most common concerns involved audit work that had been falsified, inaccurately documented or recorded without adequate evidence, ASIC said.

A number of ​complaints alleged employees were directed to disregard, conceal or not escalate issues identified during an audit or that, ⁠when escalated, the issues were not investigated appropriately. There was also misuse and sharing of confidential statutory audit client information, including during an audit tender process, ASIC ⁠said.

"Some ​of the complaints included serious allegations of misconduct that are under consideration for enforcement action," ASIC's report said. Other issues related to matters currently being investigated by ASIC, including its existing KPMG probe.

ASIC criticised the firms' internal responses ⁠to the complaints, finding that a number of concerns were investigated as workplace matters instead of audit quality issues. It also said ⁠the majority of firms ⁠initially engaged with its inquiries in a "protracted and legalistic" way, withholding or redacting documents, making extensive legal privilege claims and missing deadlines.

The KPMG scandal comes three years after it emerged ‌that PwC shared confidential ‌government tax policy details to win clients.