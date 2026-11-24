Norway and Ukraine ​will expand their cooperation on a ‌newly ​developed anti-drone air defence system, the Norwegian Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The air defence system, ‌known as DESNA, was developed by Norwegian defence technology company Kongsberg and a Ukrainian partner, the ministry said. The system, already in use, consists of Ukrainian-made air defence ‌missiles and launch units linked to Kongsberg control systems donated by Norway, ‌the ministry added.

The plan is now to expand the system's use to more parts of Ukraine, the ministry said without elaborating. Ukrainian Defence Minister Yevhenii Khmara, holding talks in Oslo with ⁠his ​Norwegian counterpart Tore ⁠Sandvik, said in a statement that the system had demonstrated its ability to destroy drones, including ⁠jet-powered drones that Russian forces are deploying in increasing numbers.

"Today, we discussed with Norway ​further scaling up the use of this system," Khmara said. "Joint production is ⁠an example of how Ukrainian combat experience and expertise combine with partners' technologies and deliver concrete ⁠results." Russian ​forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other cities to regular air attacks since September.

A Russian attack killed two people in the southeastern Ukrainian ⁠city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, regional Governor Mykhailo Semikin said. An attack on a central district ⁠of Kyiv ⁠on Monday injured 5, while a strike on a town in the surrounding region killed 11 on Sunday.