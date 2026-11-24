Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola ​said Dutch duo Cody ​Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch ‌will miss ​Wednesday's Champions League clash against Club Brugge having also sat out Sunday's ‌4-0 win over Manchester United. Gakpo returned from the international break with a calf injury and has also been ruled out of ‌this weekend's Merseyside derby against Everton.

"I think with Cody ‌it's a soleus injury, it's a muscle injury," Iraola told reporters on Tuesday. "It's not a big thing but I think we expected that ⁠he ​was out. He's ⁠going to be out even for the weekend. It's more predictable." Gravenberch, ⁠meanwhile, remains out with a heel fracture and has missed Liverpool's ​last three matches while continuing to manage the pain.

"With ⁠Ryan (Gravenberch), it's more difficult to say. He's still in pain and these ⁠types ​of injuries can be tricky. We're trying to find the best way to manage it and help him ⁠recover," the Spaniard added. Currently in eighth place, Liverpool have nine points ⁠from four ⁠Champions League games after winning their opening three before losing to Fenerbahce in Istanbul.