Twenty-five ​people are being held hostage at ‌a supermarket ​in the Colombian city of Cartagena, President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday, adding that military and police forces have been ‌deployed. Five older women who were being held have already been released, he said.

The incident began when a group attempted to take control of an armored car transporting cash from a mall. Security camera operators advised ‌police via a panic button, De La Espriella said. They then "had no option but to take ‌refuge in one of the stores," he said.

Reuters images showed heavily armed military and police gathered outside an Exito supermarket in the La Castellana neighborhood. "Thirty people were kidnapped, five of whom have already been released. They are older women," said ⁠De ​La Espriella from the city ⁠of Villavicencio, where he traveled following an overnight car bombing there.

"All the capabilities of our various security forces have now ⁠been deployed, including special units," he added. Images on social media showed some people kneeling against the windows of ​the store earlier on Tuesday, their hands seemingly bound. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the ⁠images.

"For Grupo Exito, protecting the people's lives and safety is our priority," Exito supermarket said in a statement. "The situation at ⁠our ​store in Cartagena is being handled by the relevant authorities. As a company, we are following their guidance and their handling of the situation." Cartagena, especially its walled colonial historic district, is ⁠a popular tourist destination for both Colombians and people from other countries.

The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena ⁠briefly suspended landings as ⁠the armed forces used one of the runways in connection with the incident. Landings were reopened about 45 minutes after the suspension.