The European Commission ​said on Tuesday it would ask European Union finance ministers ​to step up disciplinary steps against Bulgaria and ‌Hungary, ​including a fine for Bulgaria, because they have not taken required action to cut their budget gaps. The Commission said Bulgaria's deficit increased from 3.0% of GDP in 2024 to 4.0% in ‌2025 and it expected it to increase to 5.0% in 2026. In Hungary, the deficit decreased from 5.1% of GDP in 2024 to 4.7% in 2025, but the Commission expected it to rise to 7.3% in 2026.

The maximum budget gap under EU law is 3% ‌of GDP and if a euro zone country, such as Bulgaria, repeatedly ignores EU calls to curb the shortfall, it can ‌eventually be fined. Non-euro zone countries like Hungary can lose access to EU funds. The Commission said it would ask EU finance ministers to approve a fine for Bulgaria. If approved by the ministers, it would be the first time that a euro zone country was fined for excessive spending, even though the ⁠fine would ​be small.

Revised EU fiscal law ⁠allows EU ministers to impose a fine of up to 0.02% of the country's previous year's GDP. The fine can be repeated every six months until ⁠the ministers decide that the country has taken effective action to cut the deficit. Later on Tuesday, Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry said that a European Commission finding ​and a risk of sanctions stemmed from accumulated systemic problems and years of political crisis shared by all parties.

It cited ⁠past management practices, an adjusted 2025 deficit confirmed by Eurostat, and political instability that delayed a regular budget until July 24, following the government’s resignation and the creation ⁠of ​a new majority in May. The government has launched consolidation in its 2027 budget, targeting a cut in the general government deficit from about 5.0% of GDP to 4.2%.

“Any such sanction has no relation to, and will have no impact on, the fifth ⁠payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan,” an EU recovery blueprint, the ministry said. The ministers first have to agree with ⁠the Commission's assessment that Bulgaria did ⁠not take effective action to cut the deficit. They would also have to share the same assessment in the case of Hungary if Budapest were to have its access to EU funds suspended.