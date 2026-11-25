British police said on ​Tuesday they were investigating whether ​the release of an "unknown substance" ‌at a ​rap concert this weekend was linked to a small number of robberies at the show. Police ‌declared a major incident on Sunday evening after people in the crowd at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, northern England, fell ill during ‌a performance by US rapper Don Toliver.

Greater Manchester Police said the ‌force had received nine reports of jewellery being stolen during the concert, adding in a statement that "detectives are exploring the possibility that release of the substance could be linked". Assistant ⁠Chief ​Constable Tom ⁠Harding said that "similar robberies have been reported at two European concerts" by Don Toliver and ⁠that the police would speak to European law enforcement.

"We maintain our belief that, ​based on the information available to us now, there is no ⁠wider ongoing risk to the public," Harding said. Around 12,000 people at the concert had ⁠to ​leave the venue and nearly 90 people displayed symptoms believed to be linked to the exposure, the police said previously, though just ⁠one person was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Toliver, who has been ⁠nominated for ⁠several Grammys this year, had been due to perform at London's O2 Arena on Monday but the concert was ‌postponed to ‌December 15.