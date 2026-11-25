Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, proposed ​in an interview published on Tuesday that ​he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fly together ‌to ​Moscow for Kremlin talks to end the war in Ukraine. Lukashenko, who allowed Putin to use his country's territory for the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, also told the ‌French media outlet Le Point that he believed Russian forces were winning on the battlefield.

Putin has long suggested that Zelenskiy come to Moscow to negotiate a resolution of the conflict. Zelenskiy rejects such a proposal, while saying he is prepared to meet the ‌Russian leader in different "more neutral" locations. "Volodya (Volodymyr) Zelenskiy and I could simply go and fly to Moscow. The two of us. ‌As a guarantor of his safety, I could sit with him and fly to Moscow," Lukashenko said in comments reported by Belarus' state Belta news agency.

In response to a suggestion that Zelenskiy was unlikely to agree, he said: "If he doesn't agree, let him keep fighting. Let him go to the ⁠front ​with an automatic weapon and ⁠fight. The war is going on. It needs to be stopped. And we could come to an agreement." He said Russian forces were making slow progress, ⁠but were winning the war.

"President Putin, he is still winning at the front. Be that as it may — it's him," Lukashenko said. Russia's military ​says its forces are making advances along the 1,200-km (775-mile) front line. Moscow's forces are engaged in a slow push ⁠through eastern Donetsk region, but the front has been largely static for months.

Zelenskiy denounces Lukashenko's role in the conflict and in June threatened Ukrainian action ⁠unless ​the Belarusian leader removed what he described as tracking equipment to help Russia launch attacks. Lukashenko, long accused by Western countries of human rights abuses since winning power in 1994, said the resumption of US-led talks with Russia and Ukraine this ⁠month was a positive development. He welcomed the prospect of European negotiators taking part in future rounds but said it was ⁠up to the three main ⁠Slav nations — Russia, Ukraine and Belarus — to determine how to work things out in the region.

"We would reach an agreement faster than with you (Europeans) regarding the end of this war ‌and the future arrangements ‌and so on," Lukashenko said. "And people would accept it."