​Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday a drone attack against a Russian military vessel and cargo ship in Libyan waters at the weekend was a legitimate act of self-defence, following criticism from the government in Tripoli. Andrii Sybiha said that both Russian naval vessels and ‌cargo ships transporting military equipment were valid targets and Ukraine's right to self-defence was enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

Libya's Western-backed Government of National Unity in Tripoli condemned on Monday the Ukrainian military operation that sank the Russian naval corvette Merkury in the eastern port of Benghazi. It said Libya would not accept being drawn into the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Libya remains divided ‌following a civil war. The country's east is controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose Libyan National Army has ties with Russia. The internationally recognised Government of National Unity ‌controls western Libya, though local armed groups wield considerable power on the ground.

"Ukraine is not 'dragging' anyone into the war or 'transferring' the war anywhere," Sybiha said on the Telegram messaging app. "Ukraine respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya. We emphasize that Ukraine's actions are aimed at countering Russian armed aggression and are not intended to harm Libya or its people."

TWO LIBYAN SOLDIERS KILLED The Libyan National Army General Command said on Tuesday that two of ⁠its military ​personnel had died from injuries sustained in the ⁠attack on Benghazi port. Its response to the strike would come "at the appropriate time and place," the LNA added.

Sybiha said that international law did not limit the right to self-defence to the territory where the aggression ⁠takes place: the right can also be exercised on the territory of the aggressor or in international waters. Russia, he said, was the one endangering third countries by using their civilian infrastructure for its military ​purposes.

The Institute for the Study of War said the Russian naval corvette had stopped over for several days at Benghazi port to refuel and resupply, under a ⁠cooperation agreement, as it escorted cargo ships that can carry military supplies to Russia. The eastern government in Benghazi on Monday said there were indications the naval drones were launched from western Libya and asked the UN to investigate ⁠allegations ​that Ukraine has deployed military experts there.

Two Libyan security officials told Reuters in March that Ukrainians were present in western Libya, providing training to forces affiliated with the government in Tripoli while also carrying out operations against Russian targets. On Tuesday, the Tripoli government said it would not allow Libyan territory to be used as a launchpad for hostile ⁠acts, adding that the weekend's attack showed the risk of hosting foreign forces "outside the authority of the state" — without providing further details.

Russia's defence minister has not commented publicly on the attack. In ⁠an interview published on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr ⁠Zelenskiy confirmed that Ukraine was responsible for a separate drone strike on Saturday on a Russian cargo vessel in the international waters of the Gulf of Finland.

He said the vessel, Sparta II, was a legitimate target because it was carrying weapons. The damaged vessel ‌was towed back to the ‌Russian port of St Petersburg, Russia's Transport Ministry said on Tuesday.