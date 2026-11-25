Salvadoran ​migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, ​whose wrongful ‌deportation to ​El Salvador made him one of the symbols of ‌President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, will leave the US voluntarily to avoid deportation, US media reported ‌on Tuesday. Abrego Garcia is set to ‌fly to Europe on a commercial flight on Tuesday, CBS News reported, citing US officials familiar ⁠with the ​matter.

The Washington ⁠Post cited sources saying there is a negotiated agreement ⁠for Abrego Garcia, 31, to voluntarily depart the ​US. The New York Times reported he ⁠was leaving for Spain and ultimately planned to make ⁠his ​way to Mexico, citing Abrego Garcia's lawyers.

The US Justice Department, the Department ⁠of Homeland Security and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement ⁠agency ⁠did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.