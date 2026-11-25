​Thomas Markle, ‌the estranged father ​of Britain's Duchess of ‌Sussex, Meghan Markle, and father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted ‌on Tuesday in US federal ‌court in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child ⁠sexual ​abuse ⁠material.

The indictment doubles the number ⁠of charges the 82-year-old Markle faces ​in the case, in which ⁠he is accused of ⁠posing ​in photographs with at least one naked underage ⁠girl and with other children in ⁠various ⁠stages of undress.