Thomas Markle indicted in US on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material
Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and father-in-law of Britain's Prince Harry, was indicted on Tuesday in US federal court in Los Angeles on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.
The indictment doubles the number of charges the 82-year-old Markle faces in the case, in which he is accused of posing in photographs with at least one naked underage girl and with other children in various stages of undress.