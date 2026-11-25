China's ​Shenzhou-24 space flight launched ‌successfully on ​Wednesday morning, with its three-man crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the ‌first foreign astronaut to board the Tiangong space station.

Using a Long March-2F rocket, the spacecraft took off at 8:18 a.m. (0018 ‌GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China. Zeeshan ‌Ali, a 40-year-old pilot who will become the first Pakistani in orbit, will work as a payload specialist and is set to stay at ⁠the ​station for ⁠5 to 10 days, conducting experiments.

He is accompanied by Chinese commander ⁠Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi. China is promoting Tiangong as ​a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space ⁠Station faces possible retirement by 2030.

To prepare for the flight, Ali trained ⁠for ​seven months in Beijing, during which he underwent intensive Chinese-language classes, learning Chinese songs and reading Chinese poetry. He also ⁠practised calligraphy and played table tennis. "I'm not flying for myself. ⁠I carry ⁠the name of Pakistan on my shoulder," Ali told reporters on Tuesday.